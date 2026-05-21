SpaceX IPO filing shows big AI hopes and steep losses

William Jackson
SpaceX files for a possible record-setting IPO, with Starlink revenue, xAI losses and Elon Musk’s control all in focus.
Image credit: Mario Tama/Getty Images

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SpaceX has filed to go public in what could become the largest U.S. IPO on record, revealing a company with sweeping artificial intelligence ambitions and billions of dollars in recent losses.

The space company, founded by Elon Musk in 2002, plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol SPCX. Goldman Sachs is listed as the lead underwriter, and the company could begin its investor roadshow in early June.

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Musk’s control and SpaceX’s losses

Following a recent merger with Musk’s artificial intelligence venture, xAI, SpaceX was valued at approximately $1.25 trillion. A dual-class stock structure will leave Musk with 85.1% of the company’s combined voting power, giving him control over key corporate decisions.

SpaceX generated almost $18.7 billion in revenue in 2025, but heavy capital spending and losses tied to xAI helped drive a $4.9 billion net loss for the year. That financial strain continued into the first quarter of 2026, when the company posted a nearly $4.3 billion loss.

The filing shows a sharply divided business. CNBC reported that Starlink accounted for 69% of SpaceX’s first-quarter revenue, while the broader connectivity segment was the company’s only profitable unit. The space business and AI unit posted steep operating losses. The company also disclosed a deal to provide Anthropic with access to SpaceX computing capacity, a contract expected to generate $1.25 billion a month for three years.

A bigger bet on AI infrastructure

Executives project a total addressable market of $28.5 trillion, a figure rivaling the U.S. gross domestic product. Artificial intelligence services account for $26.5 trillion of that estimate, far exceeding the markets tied to SpaceX’s traditional aerospace and connectivity businesses.

SpaceX may not be the only AI-linked company heading toward a major public listing. The Wall Street Journal reported that OpenAI is preparing to file confidential IPO paperwork in the coming days or weeks, possibly as early as Friday, with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley helping draft the prospectus. The Journal reported OpenAI could be ready to go public as early as September, though the timing could change.

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

SpaceX's IPO filing reveals the financial structure and business conditions of a company whose Starlink service already provides internet access to millions of Americans.

Starlink's role in the business

Starlink accounted for 69% of SpaceX's first-quarter revenue and was described in the filing as the company's only profitable unit, making it the financial core of the business.

Musk retains voting control

A dual-class stock structure gives Musk 85.1% of combined voting power, meaning public shareholders would have limited influence over corporate decisions according to the filing.

Losses despite large revenue

SpaceX reported a $4.9 billion net loss in 2025 on nearly $18.7 billion in revenue, with losses continuing into early 2026, conditions the filing attributes partly to xAI-related spending.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Fox Business
  3. CNBC
  4. The Wall Street Journal

Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. Fox Business
  3. CNBC
  4. The Wall Street Journal