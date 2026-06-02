SpaceX is changing the rules for IPOs. You’ll soon see the results in your 401(k)

SpaceX says it’s ready for launch.

Elon Musk’s rocket company is set to become the largest initial public offering in history, hitting the market with a $1.8 trillion valuation.

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But when it goes public, SpaceX will soar ahead of other companies waiting in line. Index providers are rewriting rules, according to Bloomberg, and your 401(k) could feel the effects faster than investors realize.

What rules is SpaceX changing?

Typically, it takes about three months before a company involved in an IPO can be added to major stock market indexes like the NASDAQ or the S&P 500. The idea is to allow the stock price to settle after initial enthusiasm and let the market find its footing.

But SpaceX is blowing right past that normal caution.

The NASDAQ has changed its rules to allow SpaceX to join in as few as 15 trading days after its IPO, and the London-based FTSE Russell cut its waiting period to just five days. S&P Indices, which oversees the S&P 500, is also expected to announce a similar decision soon.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts project that these regulatory adjustments could trigger roughly $20 billion in mandatory purchases from index-tracking funds.

Should you care about SpaceX’s IPO plans?

If you hold a 401(k), an IRA or any other fund that tracks a major stock index, this is likely to affect you — even if you do nothing. This is because index funds automatically buy shares of every company in an index, weighted by size.

When SpaceX lists on a major market like the NASDAQ, fund managers must buy it regardless of whether they think the price is fair. Critics argue that by bypassing standard waiting periods, everyday investors are being funneled into a stock before its valuation has a chance to level out. Early IPO trading is notoriously volatile, and prices can swing sharply as speculation drives the market, before settling into a reliable range.

Critics say stripping away that buffer could expose index fund holders to unnecessary volatility

Lynn Martin, president of the NASDAQ’s main competitor, the New York Stock Exchange, questioned whether some of the rule changes were specifically engineered to attract SpaceX’s listing.

“From our perspective,” Martin told Bloomberg, “market integrity is not something that is a competitive dynamic.”

The speedy path to market for SpaceX could have broader consequences. Two other major technology companies — OpenAI and Anthropic, which just announced its IPO on Monday — are also eyeing public listings. SpaceX’s unconventional approach could set a precedent for other private giants to enter the public market with little friction. If it fumbles, however, the fallout could slam the brakes on those hopes.

SpaceX is changing

SpaceX is presenting itself to investors as not just a rocket company, but as an AI infrastructure business that also launches rockets.

Last year, SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service generated more than half of its revenue, according to the news site Broadband Breakfast. SpaceX’s rumored agreement for cloud services using thousands of Nvidia processors could generate tens of billions in additional AI-related income.

That business framing is making waves among retail investors, as SpaceX is reportedly reserving up to 30% of its IPO shares for everyday buyers, according to Reuters. That move could put more than $22 billion in stock directly into the hands of individual investors.

But not everyone is buying the story. Critics highlight that SpaceX’s valuation is approximately 93 times its yearly revenue. That is nearly 15 times the average ratio found within the Nasdaq 100. At that level, analysts said the company would need to deliver on its ambitious projections for AI data centers and eventually Mars colonization.

Yale finance professor Roger Ibbotson has studied IPO performance for more than 50 years. He’s warned that narrative-driven valuations tend to disappoint.

“A lot of SpaceX’s value is in the stories,” Ibbotson told Bloomberg. “But ultimately, it’s hard to deliver on them.”

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