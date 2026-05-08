Spain preps isolated evacuation for hantavirus-hit cruise ship

Spanish authorities are preparing to receive the MV Hondius in the Canary Islands after a hantavirus outbreak linked to the cruise ship killed at least three passengers and triggered contact tracing across multiple countries. The Dutch-flagged vessel is expected to arrive at Tenerife by the end of the weekend.

Emergency officials stated that passengers and crew will be directed to a “completely isolated, cordoned-off area” for safe evacuations.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Why the outbreak is now a multinational response

The outbreak is no longer confined to the ship. Health officials are now trying to trace passengers who got off earlier in the voyage and people who may have encountered them afterward, including airline contacts and travelers who returned to their home countries.

Roughly 30 passengers representing a dozen different nations disembarked on April 24, before officials realized the virus was on board. In the United States, five states are monitoring former passengers, while the CDC says it is tracking American travelers tied to the voyage.

The concern is heightened because health officials identified the virus as the Andes strain, a rare form of hantavirus. However, the World Health Organization says the risk to the wider public is low, and medical experts say a widespread outbreak remains unlikely.

What officials say about the cases and timeline

The ship’s operator, Oceanwide Expeditions, noted that no one currently on the vessel is showing signs of illness.

Three people have died: a Dutch couple and a German woman. Two British nationals from the voyage are currently hospitalized in the Netherlands and South Africa. A third Briton is being monitored as a suspected case on Tristan da Cunha, an isolated island territory in the South Atlantic.

The timeline remains central to the investigation. The first passenger death occurred on April 11, but hantavirus was not suspected at the time because the symptoms resembled other respiratory illnesses. Health authorities did not confirm a case of hantavirus in a ship passenger until early May.

When evaluating how the virus is spreading, health officials are showing caution. The virus is primarily contracted by breathing in infected rodent waste and rarely spreads directly from human to human. However, the identified Andes strain can spread from person to person, especially through close and prolonged contact, according to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

How the response is expanding

A Dutch woman whose husband died on the ship became too ill to continue traveling after boarding a flight in Johannesburg and died the next day in South Africa. Dutch authorities are tracing passengers from that flight. A KLM flight attendant who was working on the plane that the sick woman briefly boarded later tested negative.

In the U.S., monitored passengers in Georgia, Texas, Virginia, Arizona and California are not showing symptoms. The ship’s operator confirmed that six Americans were among that initial group of 29 guests who departed the voyage early.

Medical experts warn the threat is far from over. Director of the WHO Center on Global Health Law, Lawrence Gostin, previously told Straight Arrow the incubation period can stretch from roughly two to eight weeks and that severe cases may require intensive supportive care because there are no antiviral treatments.

What happens next

The next phase is controlled evacuation and continued monitoring. U.S. officials are organizing a flight to bring 17 Americans home, while the U.K. is coordinating a separate charter for roughly 20 British nationals. That leaves roughly 140 remaining passengers and crew members for Spanish authorities to safely evacuate.

From there, health authorities across several continents are expected to keep tracing contacts and watching for new symptoms.

Round out your reading