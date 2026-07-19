Spain wins 2026 World Cup in extra time against Argentina

It took extra time for Spain to beat Argentina 1-0 Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to become 2026 World Cup champions. The reigning Olympic and European champions conceded just one goal over the course of the tournament.

Lionel Messi’s Argentina played the final 30 minutes a man down after Enzo Fernández was sent off with a red card in stoppage time at the end of regulation. Ferran Torres, who came off the bench about halfway through the second half, scored in the 106th minute to seal the deal for Spain.

“I can’t believe it,” Torres said after the match. “I just try to enjoy it, but I can’t believe what’s happening.”

Spain’s forward Ferran Torres shoots and scores his team’s first goal during the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP via Getty Images)

Ferran Torres of Spain celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final match between Spain and Argentina at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images for Rexona)

The match was likely Messi’s final World Cup appearance. The 39-year-old forward has not yet said whether he intends to play through 2030. He left the field in tears, acknowledging the crowd.

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi reacts after losing the 2026 World Cup football tournament final match between Spain and Argentina at the New York/New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19, 2026. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney — the leaders of the tournament’s three host countries — were all in attendance, sitting in a box with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Trump, Sheinbaum and Carney joined Infantino on the field to help present the tournament’s awards. Infantino and Trump handed out medals while Sheinbaum and Carney stood in the receiving line to congratulate the winning players and staff.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian President Mark Carney during the awards ceremony after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 19, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Trump was at the center of one of the tournament’s largest controversies: Florian Balogun’s red card suspension, and reinstatement, after the American was sent off during the Round of 32 against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

A red card recipient is suspended for one game, according to tournament rules, but there are grounds for review and repeal. Trump called Infantino, and shortly after, Balogun’s suspension was lifted for the team’s Round of 16 match against Belgium, which the U.S. lost.

World Cup action returns next year with the women’s tournament in Brazil. Spain won the last tournament in 2023. It’s the first time a single country has been the men’s and women’s champion at the same time.

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