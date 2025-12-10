Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Speculation grows that Noem may be out as Homeland Security Secretary

Julia Marshall
Image credit: Ronda Churchill / The Associated Press
Full story

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem may soon be out of a job, according to news reports that suggest President Donald Trump is looking for new leadership of his mass deportation efforts. The timing of Noem’s potential departure is not clear. 

Politico cited interviews with 17 people, including administration officials, in reporting that Noem may be about to leave her post. And the conservative news site The Bulwark quoted former Department of Homeland Security officials as saying Trump could replace Noem “really soon,” although they cautioned that the president could change his mind.

In an interview with Nexstar Media Group, Noem denied rumors of her imminent departure.

“No, I don’t have any indication of that,” she said. “The president is fantastic. I am very proud every single day to be able to work for him.”

“I will serve at the president’s pleasure,” she added.

Speculation circulates

CNN first reported in November that Noem and a handful of other Cabinet secretaries could lose their positions in a shakeup after the first year of the Trump administration.

The Bulwark reported that while Trump is happy with Noem, senior White House officials are frustrated with her performance and her employment of one-time Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as her top adviser. Lewandowski told The Bulwark that “none of that is true.”

One source close to the administration told Politico that if Noem leaves, she wouldn’t be fired. Rather, it would be a “graceful” exit, allowing Noem to claim success in her one-year tenure.

Politico reported that Noem’s regular on-screen appearances have irritated some Trump advisers, who see her as unserious and too focused on her political future.

“She’s not doing this so she can get a cushy job on Fox News when she leaves,” an administration official told Politico. “Her best shot is to get out on the campaign trail now, start lining up endorsements from governors and then use that to negotiate a role in the next administration — secretary of state, vice president.”

Politico said two officials close to the administration named Fox News contributor and former Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who leaves office next month, as potential successors. 

White House denies claims

Publicly, Noem is maintaining support from the administration. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson called reports of Noem’s potential departure “fake.”

“Secretary Noem is doing a great job implementing the president’s agenda and making America safe again,” she said. “Reports of her departing are Fake News. President Trump, Secretary Noem, and [border czar] Tom Homan are all on the same page when it comes to implementing the President’s agenda, and the results speak for themselves — the border is secure and deportations continue to increase.”

White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller also touted Noem’s efforts, saying he’s “thrilled with the job Secretary Noem is doing.” He added that her “track record as secretary of Homeland Security has been nothing short of extraordinary.”

Noem’s actions thus far

Since taking over the agency early this year, Noem has been at the center of Trump’s domestic and immigration policies, receiving praise from both the president and Attorney General Pam Bondi. 

She’s been the face of Trump’s plans to deport millions of immigrants who are living in the U.S. without authorization. It was Noem who recently made the call to allow a flight of over 100 men to take off to El Salvador, a decision questioned by a federal judge who has ordered a top Department of Justice attorney to take the witness stand and explain why the flight took off in violation of a court order. 

Noem has also been a regular commentator on National Guard deployments nationwide, defending them and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents amid protests.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Leadership decisions at the Department of Homeland Security could affect the implementation and direction of major immigration policies, with political, administrative, and operational consequences for the U.S. government.

Cabinet stability

Speculation over Kristi Noem’s potential replacement as Secretary of Homeland Security highlights ongoing questions about the stability of President Donald Trump’s cabinet and the continuity of leadership in major federal agencies.

Policy execution

Concerns from unnamed former officials, reported in The Bulwark and other outlets, suggest that internal disagreements could influence the execution of key immigration and deportation initiatives.

Official denials and public perception

The White House and Kristi Noem have explicitly denied reports of imminent removal, with officials like Abigail Jackson calling the claims 'total FAKE NEWS,' showing the administration’s attention to managing public narrative and internal disagreements.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 29 media outlets

Community reaction

Reactions on social media and from various commentators include skepticism, political jokes and expressions of both support and concern regarding potential leadership changes at DHS, reflecting divided public engagement with the topic.

Context corner

Cabinet shake-ups are a recurring theme in U.S. presidential administrations, especially during times of policy controversy or intense public scrutiny, often reflecting broader debates about government priorities and management styles.

Oppo research

Critics of Noem and Lewandowski, as cited in several articles, question their management and have spotlighted alleged misconduct and rumors of an inappropriate relationship as grounds for a shakeup.

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The Bulwark
  3. KELO
  4. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Kristi Noem's potential departure as Trump "moving on from" her, using terms like "axe" and "ICE Barbie" to portray her policies as "ostentatious fascism" and a "brutal crackdown.
  • Media outlets in the center Center-Leaning coverage notes the White House's denial while detailing the "secret romance" and internal "destroying" dynamics.
  • Media outlets on the right dismiss reports as "total fake news," emphasizing the White House's denial and labeling the source "far-left.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

31 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Donald Trump is considering firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem due to concerns over her partner's controversial role, according to The Bulwark.
  • Three former DHS officials stated that Trump's top advisers are frustrated with Noem's leadership and her partner, Corey Lewandowski, describing the situation as "horrible."
  • Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is rumored to be a potential replacement for Noem, depending on future developments.
  • Noem and Lewandowski have faced scrutiny for their work behaviors, including a problematic purchase of Spirit Airlines jets without engines, according to multiple reports.

Key points from the Center

  • On Saturday, The Bulwark reported President Donald Trump is considering moving on from Kristi Noem, Homeland Security Secretary.
  • Senior White House aides say they are frustrated with Noem’s leadership and Corey Lewandowski, chief adviser and special government employee, though Lewandowski texted "None of that is true" Thursday.
  • Three former DHS officials told The Bulwark that two believe a move against Noem could happen really soon, as she has taken a reduced role in memos and staff describe the department as chaotic.
  • Discussions about potential replacements are already underway, with Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin floated as a successor after leaving office in January; Trump may let Noem oversee new enforcement operations planned for January and February.
  • Such a shake-up would affect millions of immigrants in the US and signal an aggressive reset of enforcement, including replacing ICE leadership with Border Patrol veterans.

Key points from the Right

  • Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's position in the Trump administration is reportedly uncertain, despite her key role in the president's immigration agenda.
  • Multiple former DHS officials indicate that President Donald Trump is considering replacing Noem soon, citing her reduced role in department memos.
  • Frustrations among senior White House officials are rising, particularly concerning Noem's reliance on Chief Adviser Corey Lewandowski.
  • Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Noem according to reports.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. The Bulwark
  3. KELO
  4. CNN

