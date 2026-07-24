Spider-Man? Nope. Just a good Samaritan

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
In Little Rock, Arkansas, a man in a wheelchair received help from an unexpected good Samaritan — and get this: he was dressed as Spider-Man.
Image credit: Jonesboro Police Department, TMX via AP

Sometimes a little help goes a long way.

In Little Rock, Arkansas, a man in a wheelchair got help from an unexpected good Samaritan — and get this: he was dressed as Spider-Man.

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The man was trying to cross six lanes of traffic at a red light, but wasn’t going to make it before the light changed.

That’s when Christopher Hellenthal sprang into action. He was stopped at the light in his Jeep, dressed as Spider-Man after attending a superhero-themed event.

Hellenthal jumped out, ran into the intersection and told the man, “I got you.” He gave the man a running push, helping him reach the other side before traffic started moving again.

The moment was captured on street security cameras, and a local police department shared it on social media, thanking Hellenthal for helping the man.

Hellenthal said he didn’t think twice. He just saw someone who needed help.

“I had a bunch of adrenaline pumping through me,” Hellenthal told The Associated Press. “I was just kind of thinking, ‘I’m wearing this suit; it’s gonna be pretty funny.’”

Hellenthal said after getting the man safely across the street, he had to hustle back to his Jeep because the light turned green “pretty fast.”

The video circulated online, earning tens of thousands of likes, but one commenter noted that Hellenthal missed an opportunity to strike a “spidey pose.”

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press