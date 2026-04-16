Spirit Airlines running out of runway, may move toward liquidation: Reports

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images
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Financially struggling Spirit Airlines may be heading toward liquidation, with CNBC and Bloomberg reporting a potential sell-off could begin as early as this week.

Spirit declined to comment on the reports.

Struggles after bankruptcy

The low-cost carrier filed for bankruptcy for a second time last August, citing weaker travel demand and rising costs. It had been aiming to emerge from bankruptcy in late spring or early summer.

As part of its restructuring, Spirit cut dozens of routes and scaled back its schedule in late 2025 in an effort to reduce costs and streamline operations.

The company also worked to shrink its debt load — targeting a reduction from roughly $7.4 billion to about $2 billion — while cutting lease obligations.

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Spirit furloughed hundreds of pilots in both 2024 and 2025 to save money, but many of those pilots left the airline altogether, leaving the company short-staffed.

A view of an unattended Spirit Airlines ticket counter at Oakland International Airport on August 13, 2025 in Oakland, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images.

In March, Spirit attempted to recall about 500 pilots, but acknowledged many had already moved on, complicating efforts to rebuild ahead of the busy spring travel season.

Fuel costs add new pressure

Now, rising jet fuel prices tied to the U.S. war in Iran are adding to the airline’s challenges. Fuel and labor remain the industry’s two largest expenses, and Spirit is not alone in facing those pressures.

The International Energy Agency warned Thursday that Europe’s airline industry may have just roughly six weeks of jet fuel supply remaining, as disruptions tied to the Strait of Hormuz continue to affect global energy flows.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told The Associated Press the situation could become “the largest energy crisis we have ever faced,” warning that prolonged disruption would push up both fuel and electricity costs worldwide. 

International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol gives a press conference in Brussels on March 6, 2026. Credit: Nicolas TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images.

Claudio Galimberti, chief economist at Rystad Energy, told CNBC that airline fuel supply now largely depends on how much oil continues to move through the Strait.

Broader airline impact

European carrier EasyJet says bookings later this year are down about 2% compared to 2025, citing unrest in the Middle East and rising fuel costs.

The airline also reported fuel costs jumped by $34 million in March alone and warned of continued volatility heading into the summer travel season.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of the Media Miss Minute and Unbiased Updates, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

Spirit Airlines may be moving toward liquidation while a global jet fuel shortage tied to the U.S. war in Iran is raising costs and disrupting travel across the industry.

Spirit routes already cut

Spirit reduced dozens of routes in late 2025, meaning travelers who relied on those low-cost connections have already lost access to them.

Fuel crisis affecting travel

The IEA warned Europe's airline industry may have roughly six weeks of jet fuel supply remaining, a disruption that is already affecting global energy flows according to the agency.

Summer travel costs rising

EasyJet reported fuel costs jumped $34 million in March alone and warned of continued volatility heading into the summer travel season.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Bloomberg

Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Bloomberg

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