Spirit Airlines shuts down operations, stranding passengers as rivals offer limited relief

Spirit Airlines said Saturday it began an immediate, orderly winddown of operations, canceling all flights and ceasing customer service, in a shutdown that left travelers scrambling and prompted rival carriers to offer limited assistance.

In a notice posted on its restructuring website, the airline said the shutdown took effect May 2.

“All flights have been cancelled, and customer service is no longer available,” the company said, adding it was “proud of the impact” of its ultra-low-cost model over 34 years.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, the closure follows the collapse of last-ditch efforts to secure a $500 million federal bailout. The airline halted operations around 3 a.m. ET after running out of cash.

The shutdown marks the first failure of a major U.S. airline since Pan American World Airways ceased operations in 1991. Spirit’s closure could affect nearly 13,000 employees, according to industry estimates.

Airlines move to absorb stranded travelers

Major carriers moved quickly to accommodate displaced passengers, though options remain limited and conditions vary.

American Airlines said it is offering “rescue fares” in its main cabin on select routes for affected Spirit customers. Other airlines, including Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, JetBlue Airways and Southwest Airlines, said they would cap ticket prices for travelers rebooking canceled flights.

To access those fares, customers are generally required to show proof of a Spirit booking, such as a confirmation number and payment record.

Additional measures include reduced fares on high-traffic routes and temporary price freezes by Allegiant Air on overlapping routes. Frontier Airlines said it would offer up to 50% off base fares across its network through May 10.

Support for employees

The Department of Transportation also announced steps to assist Spirit employees, including travel privileges to help crews return home and expedited hiring pathways. Some carriers said they would offer preferential interviews and create dedicated job portals for displaced workers.

Refunds and passenger next steps

Spirit said it will automatically process refunds for tickets purchased with credit or debit cards, though the timeline remains unclear.

Travelers may also pursue chargebacks through credit card issuers under federal consumer protection laws, review travel insurance policies for coverage tied to airline insolvency, or file claims in bankruptcy proceedings. Experts caution that such claims can take time and may result in only partial reimbursement.

Industry pressures mount

Spirit’s collapse highlights broader challenges facing budget airlines, including rising fuel costs and higher operating expenses. Analysts say low-cost carriers have struggled to compete with larger airlines that offer broader networks and premium services.

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Clint Henderson, a travel industry analyst with The Points Guy, said the shutdown could signal the start of a wider shakeout.

“Spirit may be the first domino to fall, but probably not the last,” he told Straight Arrow.