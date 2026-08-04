Spokane man arrested for arson as crews hope mild weather will help battle wildfires

Jason K. Morrell, Shea Taylor
A man from Spokane has been arrested for allegedly starting one of the three wildfires currently scorching a large part of Washington state.
Image credit: AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

A Spokane man has been arrested for allegedly starting one of the three wildfires currently scorching a large part of Washington state. Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators arrested Aaron Farinacci, 37, Monday on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire.

He’s being held on a $1 million dollar bond and is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

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Spokane County Sheriff’s Office

What we know about the suspect

Sheriff John Nowels said a witness reported seeing a man kneeling in the grass where the fire is believed to have started and “looking very nervous.” The Old Trails Fire was first reported on Aug. 1 at around 12 p.m., near the intersection of N. Old Trails Road and W. Euclid Road in Spokane.

Nowels said the witness returned home and then saw smoke coming from the area where he saw the man, so he called police. He said they found the man, later identified as Farinacci, about a mile and a half from where the fire started.

They detained and questioned him, but released him later that same day because they were needed elsewhere as the fires worsened. Nowels said at the time, Farinacci had a butane lighter and waterproof matches on him.

“By the way, it is a continuing and ongoing investigation,” Nowels said at a news conference on Monday, “We will be looking into any other crimes Mr. Farinacci may have have committed in the past. We will also be looking into other charges that may come about as the facts and circumstances of the Old Trail fire come to light and come to be known. Just know that this charge is what we have probable cause for right now.”

The sheriff added Farinacci has a prior manslaughter conviction out of Arizona.

Arizona Department of Corrections

Crews continue to battle the blazes

Meanwhile, firefighters are racing to take advantage of their best weather conditions in days, before hotter, drier weather returns later this week.

Fast moving flames have destroyed more than 700 homes, businesses and other buildings. Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders.

The fires are still uncontained, but lighter winds and cooler temperatures Tuesday are expected to give crews their first real opportunity to slow them down.

The scenes across Spokane are staggering: burned-out neighborhoods, twisted cars and in some places, only chimneys left standing.

  • AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
  • AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
  • AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
  • AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
  • AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
  • Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images
  • Melted metal sits pooled next to a burned out car in the driveway of a burned residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. Fast-moving fires left a trail of destruction in the northwestern US city of Spokane on Sunday, with officials reporting hundreds of structures reduced to cinders. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)
    Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images
  • A burned truck sits in the driveway of burned out residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. Fast-moving fires left a trail of destruction in the northwestern US city of Spokane on Sunday, with officials reporting hundreds of structures reduced to cinders. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)
    Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images
  • A burned car smolders in front of a burned out residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. Fast-moving fires left a trail of destruction in the northwestern US city of Spokane on Sunday, with officials reporting hundreds of structures reduced to cinders. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)
    Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images
  • A burned motorcycle sits in the ashes of burned out residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. Fast-moving fires left a trail of destruction in the northwestern US city of Spokane on Sunday, with officials reporting hundreds of structures reduced to cinders. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)
    Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images
  • A melted lampost sits in front of a burned out car and residential home in the Balboa neighborhood of Spokane, Washington, on August 2, 2026. Fast-moving fires left a trail of destruction in the northwestern US city of Spokane on Sunday, with officials reporting hundreds of structures reduced to cinders. Thousands of people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday and overnight into Sunday, as three separate fires broke out in and around the city in the east of Washington state. (Photo by Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images)
    Erick Doxey / AFP via Getty Images

Lizzie Davis is among those returning home. She returned to see the house she grew up in which has been relegated to just charred  ruins.

“My dad had actually just finished paying off the house,” she said. “Yeah, he worked really hard for that. And I’m really grateful for everything that he was able to provide for my family. It was a beautiful home. It really was. It’s a very, very hard loss.”

Officials say they’ve received hundreds of reports of missing people, though most have now been accounted for, and so far there have been no confirmed deaths or major injuries.

Forecasters warn the break in the weather will be short-lived. Hotter, drier conditions are expected to return in days, threatening to reignite the firefighters’ battle.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

Three active wildfires in Washington state have destroyed more than 700 structures and forced tens of thousands of residents under evacuation orders, with the fires still uncontained.

Homes and buildings destroyed

More than 700 homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed, leaving residents to return to total losses with no confirmed path to reoccupation.

Tens of thousands displaced

Tens of thousands of people remain under evacuation orders as the fires continue burning without containment.

Weather window is brief

Forecasters warn that cooler conditions giving crews a chance to slow the fires are expected to give way to hotter, drier weather within days.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News
  3. The New York Times
  4. NPR
  5. CNN
  6. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left lean into human impact, stressing “devastating” damage, displacement, and procedural context like the judge-signed warrant and SWAT pickup, while also noting the suspect’s prior manslaughter conviction.
  • Media outlets in the center are more identifying, using labels like “who is” and “convicted felon” while de-emphasizing broader fire-scale context.
  • Media outlets on the right are more crime-forward and emergency-oriented, foregrounding “arrested,” “first-degree arson,” and “battling” to frame the event as a law-and-order crisis amid ongoing wildfires.

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Media landscape

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179 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Aaron Farinacci, 37, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson for allegedly starting the Old Trails fire near Spokane, Washington, which destroyed around 700 homes and displaced 67,000 people.
  • Farinacci was seen acting suspiciously near the fire's origin and has a past manslaughter conviction in Arizona, with prior questioning about arson-related behavior.
  • The Old Trails fire burned about 3,619 acres, was the largest of three fires in the Spokane region, and was human-caused, with the investigation ongoing.
  • Farinacci was taken into custody Monday evening, held on $1 million bond, and is scheduled to appear in court.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, authorities arrested 37-year-old Aaron Farinacci on suspicion of first-degree arson in connection with the Old Trails Fire, which has devastated Spokane County with widespread destruction.
  • Investigators linked Farinacci to the blaze after a witness reported seeing him kneeling in grass near Euclid Road and Old Trails Road just before the fire erupted around 10 a.m. Saturday.
  • When initially detained Saturday, Farinacci possessed waterproof matches and a butane lighter, Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels said; records show the suspect has a prior felony manslaughter conviction from Arizona.
  • Held on $1 million bail, Farinacci is scheduled to make his first court appearance today, Tuesday, at Spokane County court.
  • The Old Trails Fire remains 0% contained, part of a regional crisis that has destroyed over 700 structures and forced nearly 67,000 evacuations across Spokane County as firefighting efforts continue.

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Key points from the Right

  • Aaron F. Farinacci, 37, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson related to the Old Trails Fire, one of three wildfires devastating Spokane County, Washington.
  • The fires have destroyed about 700 structures and forced up to 65,000 evacuations, with damage assessments ongoing and about 14 people still missing.
  • Farinacci was initially encountered by police near the fire's starting point after a citizen report, then taken into custody following evidence gathering and a warrant, and is held on $1 million bail with further investigation ongoing.
  • Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a statewide wildfire emergency and imposed a burn ban through September 30, with over 900 firefighters and National Guard members battling the blazes.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. CBS News
  3. The New York Times
  4. NPR
  5. CNN
  6. The Associated Press