Spring break travelers face long wait times due to TSA shortage

It’s been 23 days since the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) shut down, and travelers are really starting to feel it. Long security lines are forming at some airports as the busy spring break travel season begins.

Those in Houston and New Orleans faced wait times of up to several hours at security checkpoints on Sunday, with some people missing their flights.

The TSA lines at Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport stretched for more than three hours Sunday afternoon. The airport advised passengers to arrive four to five hours before their flights in a post on social media.

Long lines were also reported at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

“Passengers with travel scheduled today are advised to arrive at least 3 hours before their scheduled departure to allow plenty of time to undergo security screening,” the airport said in a post on X.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International, Charlotte Douglas International and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston also reported longer than normal wait times.

TSA shortage causing delays

The delays come as the partial shutdown creates a shortage of TSA officers.

DHS spokeswoman Lauren Bis blames Democrats for the stalemate. Funding for DHS expired Feb. 13 after lawmakers hit an impasse over immigration enforcement policies following the deadly shootings of two U.S. citizens by immigration officers.

“SPRING BREAK IS UNDR SIEGE,” DHS claimed in a post on social media Sunday. “The Democrats’ DHS shutdown has led to HOURS long security lines at airports across the country, leading Americans to miss their spring break flights.”

Democrats are pushing for new restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection, while Republicans argue changes have already been made after the killings.

TSA officers are considered essential workers, meaning they must continue working without pay until Congress approves new funding. However, the lack of pay is leading to many calling out sick.

“These frontline heroes received only partial paychecks earlier this month and now face their first full missed paycheck, leading to financial hardship, absences, and crippling staffing shortages,” Bis said in a statement.

TSA workers received only a partial paycheck on Feb. 28. They will miss their first full paycheck on March 14. The funding lapse is also impacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Coast Guard.