On Sunday most of us will lose an hour of sleep when Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m.

The idea behind daylight saving time, noted by the Old Farmer’s Almanac, was to provide more daylight during summer evenings and shift it back for brighter winter mornings.

But in the modern era, the idea has proved controversial, and the semiannual clock change continues to spark debate in Washington. Lawmakers have introduced House and Senate versions of the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent, along with other proposals that would allow states to observe year-round daylight saving time. States already may opt for permanent standard time.

Beyond the policy debate, sleep specialists say the one-hour shift can disrupt the body’s internal clock.

“It shifts our circadian rhythm — our biological clock — which regulates our hormones and synchronizes systems throughout the body,” Dr. Kelly Gill, a neurologist and sleep specialist with Northwestern Medicine told Straight Arrow News. “When that clock is suddenly changed, it can upset the balance across multiple systems.”

The most common side effects include grogginess, reduced alertness and difficulty getting adequate sleep. Some people feel sleep-deprived for up to a week after the time change, Gill said.

Experts recommend preparing in advance by gradually shifting bedtime earlier — about 15 minutes per day — in the days leading up to the transition. Ideally, families would begin adjusting a week ahead of time, but even a few days of gradual change can help.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

For those who haven’t adjusted early, Gill advises immediately adopting the new schedule rather than sleeping in. Morning sunlight exposure is especially important.

“Sunlight is extremely stimulating to the brain — much more than artificial indoor light,” she said. “Even on a gray day, being outside helps reset the biological clock in a natural way.”

Light morning exercise, such as a walk outdoors, can further reinforce the adjustment. Maintaining consistent mealtimes also helps signal the body to adapt to the new schedule.

Dietary tweaks may provide minor support. Carbohydrates closer to bedtime can promote sleepiness, Gill said, and warm milk before bed may help induce sleep.

While most people adjust within days, some experience more significant disruption. Individuals with circadian rhythm disorders may struggle to realign their sleep-wake cycles and, in certain cases, require medical evaluation or short-term treatment.

For busy families, the key is consistency. Keeping routines steady, avoiding overscheduling during the adjustment week and building in downtime can ease the transition, Gill said. Outdoor activity and regular exercise can also help stabilize sleep patterns.

Though the time change amounts to just one hour, experts say its effects are significant.

“The biggest thing is sticking with a routine and getting as much natural light exposure as possible,” Gill said. “That’s what helps our bodies adjust.”