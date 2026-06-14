Starmer orders tanker interception as Ukraine pushes more pressure on Russia

Diane Duenez
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer orders military to seize tanker as Zelenskyy, allies push tougher Russia action ahead of G7 talks.
Image credit: REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he ordered the U.K.’s armed forces to intercept a “shadow fleet” oil tanker in the English Channel.

“In the early hours of this morning, I directed our Armed Forces to intercept a shadow fleet oil tanker attempting to pass through the English Channel,” Starmer wrote on X, calling the move “yet another blow to Russia” and a warning to those supporting President Vladimir Putin’s war effort. He thanked military personnel and law enforcement officials involved in the operation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the interception, saying it demonstrated “principled resolve” by Britain and would help curb Moscow’s oil revenues, which he said have fueled the conflict. He urged European nations to take further steps, including detaining ships and confiscating cargo, to increase economic pressure on Russia.

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The exchange came as Zelenskyy outlined the scale of ongoing Russian attacks. He said hundreds of strikes have targeted Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, including drones, guided bombs and missiles in recent days. He called for stronger air defense, expanded military cooperation and increased sanctions.

“The G7, EU, and NATO summits are ahead,” he wrote. “And it is very important that these negotiations result in concrete decisions.”

Zelenskyy also said he had a detailed conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, discussing efforts to end the war, battlefield developments and potential steps toward peace. The two leaders agreed to continue talks at the upcoming G7 summit and discussed what Zelenskyy described as “good ideas” to protect lives and advance a resolution.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to social media on Sunday to highlight parallel political developments.

“Tomorrow, Ukraine and Moldova will take a major step on their EU journey,” she wrote.

That conference is set for Monday in Luxembourg.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

A British military interception of a Russian-linked oil tanker in the English Channel signals active enforcement of sanctions in waters that affect global energy shipping routes.

Sanctions enforcement is active

The U.K. government, according to Prime Minister Starmer, is now physically intercepting tankers it says are helping Russia move oil in violation of Western sanctions.

Energy supply chains affected

The English Channel interception targets vessels described as part of a "shadow fleet" moving Russian oil, a network that has been used to route sanctioned energy exports.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer via X
  2. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  3. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via X

Sources

  1. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer via X
  2. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy via X
  3. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen via X