State Department to revoke passports over unpaid child support 

Devin Pavlou
The U.S. is revoking passports over unpaid child support. But the people who owe money and the people who have passports aren't usually the same group.
Image credit: JEFF HAYNES/AFP via Getty Images
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The U.S. State Department announced it will begin revoking passports of Americans who owe thousands of dollars in child support. The execution of the rarely enforced rule has led to some discussions of the demographics of divorce and which groups this might impact the most. 

The department’s notice states that current regulations allow the state to deny reissued passports and even revoke them for those who owe more than $2,500 in unpaid child support. Officials said they would begin with those who have $100,000 or more in child support debt, which is about 2,700 people, according to PBS. But they soon plan to “greatly” expand the revocations to include those who owe more than $2,500.

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“Notices about passport revocations will be sent from the Department of State directly to the passport holder via email or to the mailing address provided on the most recent passport application,” the State Department said in the notice.

Can the government revoke passports?

The rule allowing the government to revoke passports comes from the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act. The law, which former President Bill Clinton signed in 1996, was a major part of the Republican Party’s “Contract with America” agenda. 

The State Department said it was working with the Department of Health and Human Services at an “unprecedented scale” to speed up revocation in support of children. 

“This action supports the welfare of American children by exacting real consequences for child support delinquency under existing federal law,” the State Department wrote. “The State Department is putting American families first through our passport process.”

The State Department told The Associated Press that it had observed that parents who owed money quickly resolved their debts after the department announced it was expanding the program in February. But there was a caution to the data. 

“While we can’t confirm the causation in all of those cases, we are taking this action precisely to impel these parents to do the right thing by their children and by U.S. law,” the department said.

The administration previously said that the child support program was already a “powerful tool” to get parents to repay their debts. Since it began in 1998, the department said the program has collected more than $650 million.

Who will this impact?

Despite passing with bipartisan support, the bill faced opposition from Democrats. Critics claimed that the program was racist and was designed to destroy the national safety net. 

Several top officials at the HHS resigned in protest over the law. Political analysts who reviewed the policy following its passage found that it negatively affected minority groups, poorer Americans and immigrants the most.

Data from California found that 80% of those who owed child support made less than $20,000, and 60% made less than $10,000. A large portion of unpaid support came from low-income fathers. Racial demographics also play into child support statistics, with Black fathers about three times more likely to be jailed for child support debt compared to fathers overall. 

But those with passports and those who owe child support aren’t typically in the same group. Passport holders are usually younger, college-educated and well-off. 

Some critics of the Trump administration have tried to connect the plan to voter suppression, saying it could disenfranchise some if Congress passes the SAVE America Act. The act would require Americans to show identification to register to vote, but a driver’s license wouldn’t work in most cases. Instead, Americans would have to use a passport or birth certificate to register, and married women would likely be required to show more documents. 

But the argument gets cold since the bill has stalled as Democrats control enough seats to block passage despite President Donald Trump’s insistence.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The federal government has begun revoking existing U.S. passports of parents with unpaid child support, a shift from a policy that previously applied only at renewal.

Passports revoked without renewal

Parents who owe more than $2,500 in child support now face revocation of a currently valid passport, not just denial at renewal, according to the State Department.

Travel blocked until debt cleared

A revoked passport cannot be used for travel even after the debt is paid; a new application is required only after HHS confirms the arrears are settled, a process the State Department says takes at least two to three weeks.

Stranded abroad if revoked overseas

Passport holders outside the U.S. when their document is revoked are limited to an emergency travel document from a U.S. embassy or consulate for direct return home only.

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Context corner

The legal authority for passport revocation stems from the Personal Responsibility and Work Opportunity Act signed by President Bill Clinton in 1996, which allowed the secretary of state to "revoke, restrict, or limit" passports for those with delinquent child support. The provision went largely unenforced for nearly three decades.

Do the math

The initial phase targets about 2,700 passport holders owing $100,000 or more. The $2,500 threshold will expand the pool to an unknown but potentially much larger number. Since 1998, the program has recovered $657 million in arrears; in 2022, custodial parents were collectively owed $29.9 billion but received only $19.2 billion.

Underreported

Census data cited by Newsweek shows sharp racial and socioeconomic disparities in child support debt, with Black custodial families disproportionately affected and incarcerated parents accruing an average of more than $20,000 in debt while unable to earn income — a structural factor largely absent from most coverage.

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Sources

  1. State Department
  2. PBS
  3. The Associated Press

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the passport revocation policy through partisan lenses like "Launches" and "Pushes," linking it to Trump and voter ID efforts to imply conservative overreach, while right-leaning ones highlight enforcement with terms like "Delayed Parents" and "owe," portraying defaulters as culpable deadbeats deserving punitive measures.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally detail such specifics.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets on the right to provide a bias comparison.

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Media landscape

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168 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The U.S. State Department will start revoking passports of about 2,700 parents who owe $100,000 or more in unpaid child support, based on data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
  • The program will soon expand to include parents owing more than $2,500 in unpaid child support, the threshold set by a 1996 law, potentially affecting many thousands more passport holders.
  • Previously, only parents applying to renew passports faced revocation, but now those owing over $2,500 will have passports revoked proactively, with HHS informing the State Department of arrears.
  • Parents with revoked passports will be notified and must settle debts to regain travel privileges; those abroad must obtain emergency travel documents from U.S. embassies or consulates to return.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Friday, the State Department will begin revoking passports for parents owing $100,000 or more in child support, affecting about 2,700 American passport holders based on HHS data.
  • The Department plans to expand the program to cover parents owing more than $2,500, a threshold set by a 1996 law, though officials are still collecting data from state agencies.
  • Since 1998, the program collected $657 million in arrears, including more than $156 million in over 24,000 lump-sum payments; Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Mora Namdar called it a "powerful tool."
  • While the penalty previously applied only during passport renewals, the Department will now actively revoke documents; those abroad during revocation must visit a United States embassy to obtain emergency travel documents.
  • Hundreds of parents have already resolved their arrears since the expansion was reported in Feb, and once debts are settled, individuals can once again enjoy the privilege of a United States passport.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. State Department will start revoking passports for about 2,700 parents who owe $100,000 or more in unpaid child support beginning Friday, based on data from the Department of Health and Human Services.
  • The revocation program will soon expand to include parents owing more than $2,500 in unpaid child support, a threshold set by a 1996 law, potentially affecting thousands more passport holders.
  • Those with revoked passports cannot travel internationally and must pay their arrears and clear state enforcement agencies before obtaining a new passport, which can take two to three weeks after payment verification.
  • Since 1998, the program has helped collect around $657 million in overdue child support, and hundreds of parents resolved arrears after news of the expanded enforcement surfaced, according to the State Department.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. State Department
  2. PBS
  3. The Associated Press