State Department warns Americans of heightened risk in Middle East

The State Department is urging Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution and prepare for possible travel disruptions as tensions involving Iran and the United States raise concerns about the safety of U.S. citizens.

The warning advised Americans in the region to be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and other disruptions. It said some airlines have delayed restoring earlier schedules while others have canceled routes.

Americans in the region should consider leaving, or be prepared to leave if the situation escalates, according to the State Department. Americans outside the Middle East were urged to “seriously reconsider” travel to or through the region and to monitor airport and airline operations.

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The advisory also said U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted and warned that Iran or groups supportive of Iran may target U.S. interests overseas, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States and Americans.

The warning came as President Donald Trump, speaking Friday at Camp David, repeated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and suggested the United States was prepared to escalate military pressure if needed.

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. In another exchange, he said, “We will be hitting them very hard,” while describing previous strikes and missile interceptions involving U.S. forces and assets in the region.

Trump also said he was “losing faith” in Iranian officials, accusing them of lying and misrepresenting their position during negotiations.

Iranian officials issued warnings that any U.S. military action could draw a broader response. Parliament member Ebrahim Rezaei said Iran’s response to a possible enemy attack “will not be limited to the Persian Gulf region” and would target enemy bases and the origin of any attack.

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari also put out a warning for everyone in the region.

“Based on statements from the Trump regime, it seems quite possible that after months of barbaric threats, tonight will be the last night of normality in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and possibly Oman,” Zolfaghari said.

He added: ”If strikes are carried out against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the critical infrastructure of these complicit regimes — along with that of the Zionist regime and perhaps Jordan — will be demolished. People in these regimes should immediately prepare for evacuation.”

Al Jazeera reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s army chief and Turkey’s foreign minister about Tehran’s growing tensions with Washington.

According to the report, Araghchi warned against “adventurous actions by the U.S. military” and said Iran was prepared to defend its sovereignty and respond to aggression.

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