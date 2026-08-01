State Department warns Americans of heightened risk in Middle East

Diane Duenez
The State Department is urging Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution and prepare for possible travel disruptions as tensions involving Iran and the United States raise concerns about the safety of U.S. citizens.
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The State Department is urging Americans in the Middle East to exercise heightened caution and prepare for possible travel disruptions as tensions involving Iran and the United States raise concerns about the safety of U.S. citizens.

The warning advised Americans in the region to be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures and other disruptions. It said some airlines have delayed restoring earlier schedules while others have canceled routes.

Americans in the region should consider leaving, or be prepared to leave if the situation escalates, according to the State Department. Americans outside the Middle East were urged to “seriously reconsider” travel to or through the region and to monitor airport and airline operations.

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The advisory also said U.S. diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East, have been targeted and warned that Iran or groups supportive of Iran may target U.S. interests overseas, including businesses and institutions associated with the United States and Americans.

The warning came as President Donald Trump, speaking Friday at Camp David, repeated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear weapon and suggested the United States was prepared to escalate military pressure if needed.

“Iran will not have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. In another exchange, he said, “We will be hitting them very hard,” while describing previous strikes and missile interceptions involving U.S. forces and assets in the region.

Trump also said he was “losing faith” in Iranian officials, accusing them of lying and misrepresenting their position during negotiations. 

Iranian officials issued warnings that any U.S. military action could draw a broader response. Parliament member Ebrahim Rezaei said  Iran’s response to a possible enemy attack “will not be limited to the Persian Gulf region” and would target enemy bases and the origin of any attack.

Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari also put out a warning for everyone in the region. 

“Based on statements from the Trump regime, it seems quite possible that after months of barbaric threats, tonight will be the last night of normality in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, the UAE, and possibly Oman,” Zolfaghari said.

He added: ”If strikes are carried out against Iran’s civilian infrastructure, the critical infrastructure of these complicit regimes — along with that of the Zionist regime and perhaps Jordan — will be demolished. People in these regimes should immediately prepare for evacuation.”

Al Jazeera reported that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with Pakistan’s army chief and Turkey’s foreign minister about Tehran’s growing tensions with Washington.

According to the report, Araghchi warned against “adventurous actions by the U.S. military” and said Iran was prepared to defend its sovereignty and respond to aggression.

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Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all. Her accolades include two Emmy awards, Missouri Broadcaster awards, a national NPPA award and the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow award.
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Why this story matters

The State Department has issued active warnings advising Americans in the Middle East to prepare to leave, and urging others to reconsider travel to the region amid documented flight disruptions and stated threats to U.S. interests abroad.

Flight disruptions already occurring

The State Department warning describes current flight cancellations, airspace closures and delayed route restorations affecting travel to and through the Middle East.

Americans abroad urged to leave

The State Department is advising Americans currently in the Middle East to consider departing or be ready to leave if conditions worsen, according to the advisory.

US interests named as targets

The advisory warns that Iran or Iran-aligned groups may target U.S.-associated businesses, institutions and diplomatic facilities, including those outside the Middle East.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. State Department via X
  2. Iranian Parliament member Ebrahim Rezaei via X
  3. Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari via X
  4. Al Jazeera

Sources

  1. State Department via X
  2. Iranian Parliament member Ebrahim Rezaei via X
  3. Iranian military spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari via X
  4. Al Jazeera