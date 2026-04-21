Steak ‘n Shake hires ‘chief MAHA officer’ in appeal to RFK Jr. acolytes

Julia Marshall
The MAHA movement has a new focus heading into the midterm elections, and now that shift is trickling down into the hospitality industry.
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The Make America Healthy Again movement has a new focus heading into the midterm elections, shifting from vaccine policy to nutrition. Now, that shift in policy is trickling down into the food and retail industries. 

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was appointed Secretary of Health and Human Services in 2025, he coined the MAHA movement, focusing on issues like vaccines and medications. In recent months, however, his focus has shifted from medicine to nutrition. 

Now, that refocus is popping up at retailers and, most recently, in fast-food restaurants. 

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Hospitality, retail industries join MAHA

In the final days of former President Joe Biden’s term, the Food and Drug Administration outlawed the use of Red No. 3, a common food dye that some have associated with chronic illness. When Trump took office a few days later, RFK and the MAHA movement took action. 

Their focus on limiting or eliminating chemical dyes, along with an FDA ruling, prompted many retailers and manufacturers to remove certain color additives from their products.

Major companies like Nestle, Hershey and PepsiCo have gotten on board, promising changes to their recipes and products. 

Now, the MAHA movement’s agenda seems to be trickling down even more, into the restaurant industry. 

On Tuesday, Steak ‘n Shake announced it had hired its first “Chief MAHA Officer.” In a post on X, the fast-food chain said the new role is “dedicated to advancing nutritional integrity, ingredient transparency, and the healthiness of our products.”

The question becomes whether other restaurants and fast-food chains also make the change? 

Other nutrition-focused changes

In addition to its focus on added chemicals, MAHA took aim at medical schools, announcing that 53 institutions will require doctors to receive 40 hours of nutrition education before graduating.

Meanwhile, HHS announced a new set of dietary guidelines intended to promote healthy eating habits and reduce the need for medications and disease diagnoses. 

The guidelines advocated greater consumption of red meat and claimed to end a “war” on saturated fats. The main theme: “eat real foods.”

The “eat real foods” stance is similar to Steak n’ Shake’s goal. In a post on X, the company said the goal of their new MAHA officer is to “restore the original spirit of American fast food: food that is simple, real, and delicious.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal nutrition policy shifts and industry responses are changing what ingredients appear in grocery products and fast-food menus available to American consumers.

Food ingredients are changing

Major companies including Nestle, Hershey and PepsiCo have committed to removing certain color additives from products following an FDA ruling and MAHA pressure.

Dietary guidelines revised

HHS announced new dietary guidelines that, according to the agency, promote red meat consumption and walk back prior guidance on saturated fats.

Doctor nutrition training required

MAHA announced that 53 medical schools will require 40 hours of nutrition education before students can graduate, according to the movement's stated plans.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Steak 'n Shake via X

Sources

  1. Steak 'n Shake via X

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