Stellantis to bring tiny electric Fiat Topolino to the US in 2026

Craig Nigrelli
Stellantis announced it will market the Fiat Topolino in the U.S. It’s a compact electric vehicle already popular in Europe and North Africa.
Image credit: Stellantis
Summary

US micro-EV

Fiat parent company Stellantis says it will begin selling a micro-EV in the U.S. in 2026.

Limited range

The electric car, the Fiat Topolino, can travel about 46 miles on a single charge and tops out at 28 miles an per hour.

Presidential praise

President Trump has praised the tiny vehicles as “really cute” and has directed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to ensure they can be produced and used legally in the U.S.

Full story

Move over, Smartcar — a new mini-EV is headed for American roads. Stellantis announced it will market the Fiat Topolino in the U.S. It’s a compact electric vehicle already popular in Europe and North Africa.

Fiat describes the Topolino’s Collector’s Edition as “a celebration of style and spontaneity,” blending Italian and French influences. CEO Olivier Francois told CNBC that full details of the U.S. rollout will come in 2026.

White House push

Fiat introduced the Topolino to consumers in 1936, before discontinuing the model in 1955.

News of the Topolino’s arrival surfaced after auto executives — including Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa — met with President Donald Trump at the White House last week. 

The cars must meet U.S. safety and speed standards before hitting American streets, and CNBC reports Trump has tasked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy with making sure microcars can be manufactured and legally driven here.

This particular car is made in Morocco. 

The president gave the car his enthusiastic approval. “They’re very small. They’re really cute,” Trump said, predicting strong demand in the U.S. 

Stellantis has reportedly been collecting American consumer feedback on the Topolino — whose name means “little mouse” — at American auto shows around the country.

Specs and who it’s for 

Stellantis classifies the Topolino as an all-electric quadricycle, designed for short urban trips and young drivers. It has a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). It has an 8-horsepower electric drive, and a driving range up to 75 km (46.6 miles) per charge.

A small car in a big-car country

Microcars have historically struggled in the American market. Fiat, now part of Stellantis following mergers in 2014 and 2021, has seen U.S. sales decline from nearly 44,000 vehicles in 2012 to about 1,500 last year, according to CNBC.

Still, the company hopes the Topolino’s charm, low cost and eclectic platform will give tiny cars a second chance.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Fiat's introduction of the Topolino mini-electric vehicle to the U.S. market signals a possible shift toward smaller, urban-friendly transportation options in response to changing regulatory and consumer landscapes. The move reflects collaboration between industry leaders and government over new vehicle technologies.

Electric vehicle innovation

Bringing the Topolino to the U.S. highlights ongoing advancements in electric vehicle technology and a push for more environmentally friendly transportation, as stated by Stellantis and its focus on urban mobility solutions.

Government-industry collaboration

President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy are actively engaging with Stellantis on micro car regulations, demonstrating governmental influence on the adoption of new vehicle types.

Changing consumer preferences

Despite previous struggles for microcars in the U.S., Stellantis is testing consumer interest, indicating the potential for evolving demand among urban drivers for compact and cost-efficient vehicles.

Sources

  1. Fiat
  2. CNBC
  3. Stellantis

