Stellantis to bring tiny electric Fiat Topolino to the US in 2026

Move over, Smartcar — a new mini-EV is headed for American roads. Stellantis announced it will market the Fiat Topolino in the U.S. It’s a compact electric vehicle already popular in Europe and North Africa.

Fiat describes the Topolino’s Collector’s Edition as “a celebration of style and spontaneity,” blending Italian and French influences. CEO Olivier Francois told CNBC that full details of the U.S. rollout will come in 2026.

White House push

News of the Topolino’s arrival surfaced after auto executives — including Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa — met with President Donald Trump at the White House last week.

The cars must meet U.S. safety and speed standards before hitting American streets, and CNBC reports Trump has tasked Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy with making sure microcars can be manufactured and legally driven here.

This particular car is made in Morocco.

The president gave the car his enthusiastic approval. “They’re very small. They’re really cute,” Trump said, predicting strong demand in the U.S.

Stellantis has reportedly been collecting American consumer feedback on the Topolino — whose name means “little mouse” — at American auto shows around the country.

Specs and who it’s for

Stellantis classifies the Topolino as an all-electric quadricycle, designed for short urban trips and young drivers. It has a top speed of 45 kph (28 mph). It has an 8-horsepower electric drive, and a driving range up to 75 km (46.6 miles) per charge.

A small car in a big-car country

Microcars have historically struggled in the American market. Fiat, now part of Stellantis following mergers in 2014 and 2021, has seen U.S. sales decline from nearly 44,000 vehicles in 2012 to about 1,500 last year, according to CNBC.

Still, the company hopes the Topolino’s charm, low cost and eclectic platform will give tiny cars a second chance.