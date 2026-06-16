‘Stopped cold’: FBI says it prevented a drone attack at the White House UFC event Sunday

Julia Marshall
The FBI says it arrested several individuals over the weekend who planned to execute a drone attack at the White House UFC event on Sunday.
Image credit: Jacquelyn Martin- Pool/Getty Images

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The FBI and local law enforcement partners say they arrested several individuals who planned to execute a drone attack at the White House UFC event on Sunday.

In a post on X Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel said officials learned of the threat last week, and “thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation,” the attacks were “stopped cold.”

He said multiple individuals are in custody, but did not share further details on what they may be charged with.

Details on the plotted attack

Fox News is reporting five people are in custody, but investigators have identified 23 people as part of the potential network of plotters. The group allegedly planned to use drones loaded with explosives to hit buildings near Sunday’s event, forcing a mass evacuation.

Fox reports plotters were then going to steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, and execute a “second wave” to storm the White House gate.

Officials learned of the plot through Signal group chats, where individuals discussed traveling to Virginia last week to prepare for the attack. One suspect reportedly told investigators the goal was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” or politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

White House UFC event

The plotted attack was stopped before Sunday, when President Donald Trump hosted thousands on the White House lawn both to kick off America’s 250th birthday celebration and to mark his 80th birthday.

Trump sat ringside with First Lady Melania Trump and was joined by numerous cabinet officials, including Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Federal authorities say they disrupted an alleged plot to attack a large public event at the White House, resulting in multiple arrests across several states.

Arrests made, investigation ongoing

The FBI says multiple individuals are in custody, but according to Fox News, 23 people have been identified as part of the alleged network, meaning the investigation extends beyond those already arrested.

Drones used as alleged weapons

Plotters allegedly planned to use explosive-laden drones near a crowded public event, a tactic that reflects a documented security concern at large gatherings.

Signal chats cited as evidence

Investigators reportedly identified the plot through Signal group chats, according to the reporting, illustrating that encrypted messaging platforms are being monitored or accessed in federal terrorism investigations.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Kash Patel via X
  2. Fox News

Sources

  1. Kash Patel via X
  2. Fox News