‘Stopped cold’: FBI says it prevented a drone attack at the White House UFC event Sunday

The FBI and local law enforcement partners say they arrested several individuals who planned to execute a drone attack at the White House UFC event on Sunday.

In a post on X Tuesday, FBI Director Kash Patel said officials learned of the threat last week, and “thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of Justice in a multi-state operation,” the attacks were “stopped cold.”

On June 10, FBI and our law enforcement partners became aware of a potential threat to the UFC America 250 event in Washington, D.C. involving individuals outside of the National Capital Region – and thanks to the rapid action of this FBI, our partners, and the Department of… pic.twitter.com/PbWkIk1Lr5 — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) June 16, 2026

He said multiple individuals are in custody, but did not share further details on what they may be charged with.

Details on the plotted attack

Fox News is reporting five people are in custody, but investigators have identified 23 people as part of the potential network of plotters. The group allegedly planned to use drones loaded with explosives to hit buildings near Sunday’s event, forcing a mass evacuation.

Fox reports plotters were then going to steer crowds toward a pre-staged sniper team, and execute a “second wave” to storm the White House gate.

Officials learned of the plot through Signal group chats, where individuals discussed traveling to Virginia last week to prepare for the attack. One suspect reportedly told investigators the goal was to target “capitalist elites,” “billionaires” or politicians who received donations from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC.

White House UFC event

The plotted attack was stopped before Sunday, when President Donald Trump hosted thousands on the White House lawn both to kick off America’s 250th birthday celebration and to mark his 80th birthday.

Trump sat ringside with First Lady Melania Trump and was joined by numerous cabinet officials, including Patel and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

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