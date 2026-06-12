Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, but Iran won’t call the deal done

Jason K. Morrell
Iranian state media has published details of a proposed memorandum of understanding with the United States.
Image credit: REUTERS/Stringer

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Iranian state media has published details of a proposed memorandum of understanding with the United States, offering the clearest public look yet at a framework that could pause the latest fighting and reopen one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Iranian officials, however, continue to insist that no final agreement has been approved.

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Draft framework outlines path forward

State-affiliated Iranian media outlets have described a draft, 14-point memorandum that would reportedly extend the current ceasefire for 60 days, reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and create space for additional negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

The reported framework would also ease some sanctions on Iran during the negotiating period while allowing oil exports to resume under limited terms.

President Donald Trump spent Thursday describing the proposal as effectively complete. Speaking in the Oval Office, he called it a “very strong memorandum of understanding” and predicted it would soon be signed.

“That is a little conceptual, but it’s something that’s going to get done,” Trump said. “And if it doesn’t get done for any reason, which I can’t imagine that not happening, they want to sign it as much as I do or more.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump also said Vice President JD Vance could travel to Europe within days for a formal signing ceremony.

Tehran stops short of approval

Despite the publication of draft details, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has not endorsed the agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has not reached a final conclusion and accused Washington of introducing new demands during the negotiating process.

Iranian state media’s willingness to discuss the framework publicly marks a notable shift from earlier rounds of diplomacy, when officials frequently denied negotiations were making meaningful progress.

Strikes give way to diplomacy

The emerging framework follows one of the most volatile stretches of the conflict in months.

Earlier this week, U.S. warships launched Tomahawk missile strikes against targets in Iran. Iran responded with attacks targeting U.S. partners in the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained heavily disrupted, fueling concerns about global energy supplies and oil prices.

U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

On Thursday morning, Trump threatened additional military action and publicly floated the possibility of taking control of Kharg Island, the terminal that handles most Iranian crude exports.

Round out your reading

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A reported but unfinalized U.S.-Iran ceasefire framework directly affects Americans through its connection to Strait of Hormuz shipping disruptions already influencing global oil prices.

Shipping lane still disrupted

Commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remains heavily disrupted, according to the article, affecting global energy supplies and oil prices as of this reporting.

Oil prices under pressure

Ongoing Hormuz disruptions have fueled concerns about global energy supplies and oil prices, conditions the article describes as already present, not projected.

Deal status remains contested

Iran's Foreign Ministry has not endorsed the agreement, and Iranian officials say no final conclusion has been reached, leaving the framework's status unresolved.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CNBC
  3. CBS News
  4. The New York Times

Sources

  1. CNN
  2. CNBC
  3. CBS News
  4. The New York Times