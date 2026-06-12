Strait of Hormuz could reopen soon, but Iran won’t call the deal done

Iranian state media has published details of a proposed memorandum of understanding with the United States, offering the clearest public look yet at a framework that could pause the latest fighting and reopen one of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Iranian officials, however, continue to insist that no final agreement has been approved.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Draft framework outlines path forward

State-affiliated Iranian media outlets have described a draft, 14-point memorandum that would reportedly extend the current ceasefire for 60 days, reopen commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and create space for additional negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program.

The reported framework would also ease some sanctions on Iran during the negotiating period while allowing oil exports to resume under limited terms.

President Donald Trump spent Thursday describing the proposal as effectively complete. Speaking in the Oval Office, he called it a “very strong memorandum of understanding” and predicted it would soon be signed.

“That is a little conceptual, but it’s something that’s going to get done,” Trump said. “And if it doesn’t get done for any reason, which I can’t imagine that not happening, they want to sign it as much as I do or more.”

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump also said Vice President JD Vance could travel to Europe within days for a formal signing ceremony.

Tehran stops short of approval

Despite the publication of draft details, Iran’s Foreign Ministry has not endorsed the agreement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran has not reached a final conclusion and accused Washington of introducing new demands during the negotiating process.

Iranian state media’s willingness to discuss the framework publicly marks a notable shift from earlier rounds of diplomacy, when officials frequently denied negotiations were making meaningful progress.

Strikes give way to diplomacy

The emerging framework follows one of the most volatile stretches of the conflict in months.

Earlier this week, U.S. warships launched Tomahawk missile strikes against targets in Iran. Iran responded with attacks targeting U.S. partners in the Gulf region, including Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan. Shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained heavily disrupted, fueling concerns about global energy supplies and oil prices.

U.S. Central Command/Handout via REUTERS

On Thursday morning, Trump threatened additional military action and publicly floated the possibility of taking control of Kharg Island, the terminal that handles most Iranian crude exports.

Round out your reading