Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot built into Elon Musk’s social network X, spent the week raving about its owner, praising his intellect and appearance, according to The Washington Post. The Post reports Grok consistently hailed Musk as “strikingly handsome” and even praised his “lean, athletic physique.”

The chatbot also reportedly commented on Musk’s “genius-level intellect” and ranked him as the No. 1 human.

After seeing the responses on social media, three Post reporters replicated some of the conversations and received similar responses.

One user asked Grok who would win a fight between Musk and legendary boxer Mike Tyson. Grok replied, “Elon takes the win through grit and ingenuity.”

In another conversation with a user, Grok reportedly suggested that Musk was fitter than basketball superstar LeBron James and would have been the top pick in the 1998 NFL draft over Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Musk responds

Musk disagrees. After seeing all the conversations online, he shared a post on X, blaming “adversarial prompting” for the responses. He called himself fat and a slur.

“Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me,” Musk wrote.

Adversarial prompting is a technique used to test or exploit vulnerabilities in AI models. It involves crafting specific inputs to get chatbots to respond in a certain way.

After Musk posted his comments, Grok appeared to tone down its responses, according to The Post.

In response to a later query, it no longer ranked Musk as the top human being; instead, it placed him in the top 10.