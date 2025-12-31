Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Student loan garnishment starts Jan. 1, here’s what that means

Julia Marshall
Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the federal government will begin garnishing wages for those in default on their student loans.
Image credit: Carlos Osorio / The Associated Press
Borrowers in default on their student loans could face wage garnishment beginning in the new year.

Federal law allows the education department to garnish wages without going through litigation, but it must send a 30-day notice before withholding income.

The department said it will send notices to approximately 1,000 borrowers the week of Jan. 7, with more each month after.

Effective Jan. 1, 2026, the federal government will begin garnishing wages for those in default on their student loans. More than five million Americans could be at risk of wage garnishment, with millions more in the coming months, according to Forbes

Under federal law, the Department of Education can pursue Americans who default on their payments without going through litigation. The department is required to send a 30-day notice to borrowers. After that, they can begin garnishing wages.

The department and the Trump administration are not required to track down borrowers and inform them outside of the notice. Therefore, keeping all contact information up to date is crucial to ensure you receive your notice.  

The move comes after the Department of Education began reporting default student loans to credit bureaus and started seizing tax returns from borrowers who have failed to make loan payments. 

Not all student loan borrowers will see their wages garnished. The new policy applies only to borrowers with defaulted loans, meaning they are more than 270 days past due on payments. 

Any borrowers past due who want to avoid wage garnishment must pay the amount due to bring the account current. Other options include consolidating loans, which would result in a new loan with good standing, applying for an income-driven repayment plan, and retroactive forbearance. 

Those who receive a wage garnishment notice may request a hearing, but borrowers must provide evidence to justify the hearing. If the request is filed before garnishment begins, garnishment will be paused until a decision is filed.

However, if borrowers request a hearing after garnishment begins, garnishment will continue unless a decision is filed to change it.  

According to The Associated Press, the department will send notices to approximately 1,000 borrowers the week of Jan. 7, with more in each of the following months. 

It’s unclear how the administration has selected whose wages will be garnished first. However, the department noted it will begin collection activities, “only after student and parent borrowers have been provided sufficient notice and opportunity to repay their loans.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Department of Education will resume garnishing wages from student loan borrowers in default, ending a pandemic-era pause and affecting millions facing financial difficulty as repayment enforcement increases. The policy change highlights evolving approaches to federal debt collection and student loan management.

The resumption of wage garnishment marks a shift in federal policy since pandemic relief, signaling stricter enforcement for borrowers in default and restoring aggressive collection methods.

Many sources note that millions of borrowers are already under economic stress, and wage garnishment could add financial pressure, potentially impacting people with limited means or unstable employment.

New federal policies, including the end of certain repayment plans and legislative reforms, are altering how student debt is managed, reflecting broader debates over debt responsibility and government intervention.

Synthesized coverage insights across 232 media outlets

Borrower advocacy groups such as the Student Borrower Protection Center express strong opposition, calling the move harmful to borrowers facing financial difficulties. Some economists and financial advisors suggest proactive outreach to avoid garnishment and highlight the risks for low-income communities.

The federal government paused student loan payments and collections during the COVID-19 pandemic, with both the Trump and Biden administrations extending relief measures before plans shifted toward repayment enforcement in 2025 and 2026.

Wage garnishment for federal student loans has been used for decades but was paused during 2020 as a relief measure for the pandemic. Past use has been criticized for its impact on low-income borrowers.

  1. The Associated Press
  2. Forbes

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the resumption of student loan garnishments as a punitive "seize wages" action that will "shrink" paychecks for "millions" of vulnerable borrowers, often calling it "cruel.
  • Media outlets in the center use more neutral terms like "resume" or "garnishing pay," sometimes reporting advocacy group criticisms without adopting their tone.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize the "ends COVID-era pause" and the need for "repayment enforcement effort" for those who "didn't honor the conditions," de-emphasizing borrower hardship.

Report an issue with this comparison

Key points from the Left

  • The Trump administration will start garnishing wages for student loan borrowers in default beginning in January 2026, as confirmed by the U.S. Education Department.
  • Notices for wage garnishment will begin with about 1,000 borrowers in default the week of January 7, with increasing monthly notices expected throughout the year.
  • Education Secretary Linda McMahon emphasized that the measures are intended to help borrowers return to regular repayment for their financial health.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Jan. 7, the U.S. Department of Education will send roughly 1,000 borrower notices as it resumes garnishing wages of defaulted student-loan borrowers.
  • The collections restart follows a pandemic-era relief program pause that halted garnishment for years, while about 5.5 million borrowers remain in default and defaulted and delinquent borrower totals could rise.
  • Under federal collection rules, the Education Department can send borrowers a 30-day notice before ordering employers to withhold up to 15% of after-tax income and seize federal tax refunds and Social Security benefits.
  • Experts say timing could compound financial strain on low- and middle-income borrowers by coinciding with rising healthcare costs, while Education Secretary Linda McMahon argued garnishment pushes borrowers toward regular repayment.
  • The Education Department completed an IBR update removing the partial financial hardship rule, expanding eligibility to higher-income borrowers and encouraging those previously denied IBR to reapply online while pursuing new borrowing caps and a Repayment Assistance Plan.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • The Trump administration will start garnishing wages from approximately 5 million student loan borrowers in default starting in January 2026, as confirmed by the Education Department.
  • Notices will be sent to about 1,000 borrowers the week of January 7, with more notices planned each month, according to an Education Department spokesperson.
  • The government can withhold up to 15% of a borrower's after-tax income to collect on unpaid debts, as stated by the Education Department.
  • Legislation has been proposed by several Democrats to prevent the Trump administration from garnishing wages, highlighting concerns over financial impacts on vulnerable borrowers.

Report an issue with this summary

