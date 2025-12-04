Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Supreme Court allows Texas to use map giving GOP 5 more seats

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
The Supreme Court said Texas can use the congressional map drawn by Republicans that gave them five more GOP-friendly districts.
Image credit: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Summary

Supreme Court decision

The Supreme Court has allowed Texas to use a new congressional map drawn by Republican lawmakers for the 2026 election.

Partisan redistricting claims

Texas Attorney General Paxton stated, "Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans."

Redistricting in other states

After Texas passed its new maps, states such as North Carolina, California and Missouri also began redistricting efforts.

Full story

The Supreme Court said on Thursday that Texas can use the congressional map drawn by Republicans that gave them five more GOP-friendly districts. The decision follows a previous lower court ruling that stated the map likely discriminates based on race.

Texas filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court after the lower court handed down its ruling. The justices’ decision allows Texas to use the map for the 2026 election, a goal pushed by President Donald Trump.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Justices disagreed with the lower court that race had a role in the redrawn map. They said in an unsigned opinion that state lawmakers had “avowedly partisan goals.”

Justice Elena Kagan, who wrote the dissenting opinion, said the majority opinion “ensures that many Texas citizens, for no good reason, will be placed in electoral districts because of their race.”

Texas redistricting

This summer, Trump urged Texas Republicans to redraw the state’s congressional map, which would enable them to pick up more seats in the House of Representatives. State lawmakers ultimately approved a congressional map that gives Republicans five House seats, which Gov. Greg Abbott signed in August. 

However, in November, a three-judge panel ruled that Texas can’t use the new map and instead must use one from 2021. One of the judges, Jeffrey Brown, who was appointed by Trump, said the “public perception of this case is that it’s about politics.”

“To be sure, politics played a role in drawing the 2025 Map. But it was much more than just politics,” Brown said. “Substantial evidence shows that Texas racially gerrymandered the 2025 Map.”

Texas Attorney General Paxton maintained, though, that “Texas engaged in partisan redistricting solely to secure more Republican seats in Congress and thereby better represent our state and Texans.”

What other states are redistricting?

Since Texas passed its maps, other red states have followed suit, including North Carolina and Missouri. In response, Democratic-led states, like California, also began redistricting.  Lawmakers in the Golden State passed Proposition 50, a state redistricting measure that gave Democrats five additional favorable districts. Voters later approved the measure. 

California lawmakers originally included a trigger provision in their redistricting map. This would’ve prevented the state’s new map from appearing in the special election, but it was taken out before, and voters ultimately decided to enact the new map.

Illinois is also debating whether to redistrict but has said that would depend on if Indiana went forward with its redistricting plan. Indiana lawmakers recently began work on a redistricting plan that would add two more GOP-friendly districts.

Straight Arrow News’ Krystal Nurse has an in-depth look at all the states planning redistricting.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Supreme Court's decision to allow Texas to use a contested congressional map for the 2026 election has implications for the balance of political power and raises questions about the role of race and partisanship in redistricting.

Supreme Court intervention

The court's ruling determines the immediate legality of Texas's new congressional map, influencing election outcomes and setting a precedent for similar disputes in other states.

Redistricting and gerrymandering

Allegations of racial and partisan gerrymandering highlight ongoing national debates about how voting districts are drawn and the fairness of the electoral process.

Political power dynamics

Changes in congressional maps across several states, including Texas and California, impact the distribution of political power in the House of Representatives and reflect broader strategies by both major parties.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Timeline

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Timeline

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.