Supreme Court asked to block ruling restricting remote access to abortion pill

Cassandra Buchman
A company that makes mifepristone, Danco Laboratories, requested the Supreme Court block a federal court ruling keeping the abortion pill from being given by mail or telehealth.
Image credit: DREW ANGERER/AFP via Getty Images)
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A company that makes mifepristone, Danco Laboratories, requested the Supreme Court block a federal court ruling keeping the abortion pill from being given by mail or telehealth.

In an emergency appeal filed Saturday, Danco said the federal appeals court’s decision injects “immediate confusion and upheaval into highly time-sensitive medical decisions.”

“It forces Danco, FDA, certified mifeprex providers, patients, and pharmacies all to guess at what is allowed and what is not,” Danco wrote. “What should a patient do if she cannot obtain an in-person appointment immediately?”

The “chaos” stemming from these questions is a “quintessential irreparable harm that underscores the need for emergency relief from this Court,” the filing said.

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Danco asked for the Supreme Court to hear arguments on the issue, as well as a stay on the appeals court’s decision as the case goes through the lower courts.

Politico reported GenBioPro, another manufacturer of mifepristone, is also expected to appeal the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling, which was released Friday.

In it, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted Louisiana’s request to reinstate a requirement that the abortion drug mifepristone be dispensed in person.

The Food and Drug Administration first ended the rule temporarily in 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. It then lifted it again, permanently, months after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Louisiana, which has an abortion ban, challenged that rule. State officials argued that the agency’s justifications for dispensing mifepristone remotely were based on flawed or nonexistent data. Studies have shown, though, have shown that the pill is effective and safe to use.

Data from the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that supports abortion rights, shows that medication abortion accounts for roughly two out of every three abortions nationwide. 

Julia Kaye, senior staff attorney for the Reproductive Freedom Project of the American Civil Liberties Union, said in a statement that losing a telemedicine option for mifepristone could mean “countless people, especially those who live in rural areas, face intimate partner violence, or live with disabilities,” will lose access to the medication altogether.

“Anti-abortion politicians have just made it much harder for people everywhere in the country to get a medication that abortion and miscarriage patients have been safely using for more than 25 years,” Kaye said.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, meanwhile, called the federal appeals court’s decision “another major victory for Louisiana, but more importantly for LIFE!”

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A federal appeals court ruling reinstates an in-person dispensing requirement for mifepristone, directly affecting how patients in states where the drug remains legal can obtain it.

Mail and telehealth access cut off

The 5th Circuit ruling reinstates a requirement that mifepristone be dispensed in person, ending mail delivery and telehealth prescriptions that had been in place since the FDA permanently lifted the restriction.

Existing prescriptions in question

Danco's filing describes uncertainty about whether patients with prescriptions already written can fill them at pharmacies or attend scheduled appointments, with no clear answer yet provided.

Majority of abortions affected

According to Guttmacher Institute data cited in the article, medication abortion accounts for roughly two out of every three abortions nationwide, making the dispensing restriction broadly applicable.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. Danco Laboratories v. Louisiana
  2. Politico
  3. Guttmacher Institute
  4. American Civil Liberties Union
  5. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry via X

Sources

  1. Danco Laboratories v. Louisiana
  2. Politico
  3. Guttmacher Institute
  4. American Civil Liberties Union
  5. Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry via X