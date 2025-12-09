Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Supreme Court poised to hand Trump admin win in independent firings case

Craig Nigrelli
SCOTUS appears poised to hand Trump more power to remove top officials from independent agencies — even for purely political reasons.
Image credit: Susan Walsh / The Associated Press

Summary

Firing power

The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to hand Trump more power to remove top officials from independent agencies — even for purely political reasons.

Current precedent

Current federal law, put in place in 1935, says presidents can only remove leaders of independent boards for cause.

Who's been fired

President Trump has fired members not just of the FTC, but also the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Surface Transportation Board and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Full story

The Supreme Court appears poised to hand the Trump administration a major win. If the justices do, they could give the president far more power to remove top officials from independent agencies — even for purely political or policy reasons.

The case centers on Trump’s firing of Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter, a Democrat, earlier this year.

What the law says

Under a 1935 federal law, presidents can only remove leaders of independent boards for cause. Slaughter’s ouster was a direct challenge to that rule and analysts say it’s part of Trump’s broader push to exert more control over independent agencies.

SCOTUS weighs in

Inside the courtroom, the conservative majority appeared ready to back the president.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh noted that FTC commissioners “are not elected” and exercise “massive power over individual liberty and billion-dollar industries.”

Liberals warn of a constitutional earthquake.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor told the Trump administration’s lawyer, “You’re asking us to destroy the structure of government.”

During oral arguments Monday, some conservative justices suggested putting some limitations on the president’s removal powers, especially related to the Federal Reserve, which is the subject of separate litigation.

The Supreme Court’s final decision is expected by June. The impact could be sweeping, potentially ending the independence of more than 20 bipartisan agencies that oversee everything from monetary policy to consumer safety to broadcast licensing.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

Trump admin firings

Trump has fired, without cause, members not just of the FTC, but also many other agencies, including the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the Surface Transportation Board and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. The administration has also asserted the authority to fire officials in bodies established by Congress that do not fall under the executive branch’s jurisdiction, such as the Library of Congress. 

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Shea Taylor contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A pending Supreme Court decision could reshape presidential authority over independent agencies, affecting oversight of sectors such as consumer safety and monetary policy, and potentially altering the separation of powers between the executive branch and independent boards.

Presidential removal powers

The Supreme Court's decision could expand or limit the president's ability to dismiss officials leading independent agencies, influencing how future administrations manage regulatory boards.

Agency independence

According to analysts cited in the article, changes to removal protections may affect the autonomy of independent agencies from political influence, raising concerns about checks and balances within federal oversight.

Separation of powers

Debate among justices highlights constitutional questions regarding the division of authority between the executive branch and agencies created by Congress, as noted during oral arguments.

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. CNN
  3. ABC News

