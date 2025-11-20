Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Supreme Court refuses to hear Christian school’s pregame prayer case

Updated 
Eva Fedderly (Legal Reporter)
The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a case about a religious school wanting to say a prayer over the public loud speaker.
Image credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Full story

It was the 2015 state championship football game, and two Christian high schools were ready to line up at Florida’s Citrus Bowl Stadium. The teams requested that a Christian prayer be said before the game, but they would need to use the public address system. The Florida High School Athletic Association, the state-chartered organization hosting the championship, refused.

One of the schools, Cambridge Christian, followed up by filing a First Amendment lawsuit in 2016, claiming its rights to free speech and the free exercise of religion had been violated. Florida’s attorney general and former football player Tim Tebow were among those who rallied behind the Tampa school.

But their support wasn’t enough. On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the school’s case. The court’s decision likely signals an end to a decade-long free-speech legal battle. Cambridge Christian, however, scored a victory in another venue.

SCOTUS balks 

In other First Amendment cases this year, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of free speech rights of religious people in state-run forums. Those cases include Mahmoud v. Taylor, in which the court backed parents in Maryland who cited their religious beliefs in trying to opt out of LGBTQ-themed books for their children.

But as is somewhat common with the nation’s highest court, it did not explain why it refused to hear the Cambridge Christian case. The court chooses about 60 to 80 cases of significance each year, with thousands to choose from.

A lawyer for the school said the court’s decision was disappointing. But the athletic association said it was glad that the case is over.

“The Florida High School Athletic Association respects today’s decision by the United States Supreme Court, refusing to review a ruling by the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that the Association did not violate Cambridge Christian School’s free speech or burden its religious freedom in 2015,” Jessica Eley, an athletic association representative, said in a statement to Straight Arrow News. “We’re pleased with the decision and are happy to bring this matter to a close.”

The athletic association’s focus, Eley said, “remains on providing fair, equitable, and inclusive championship experiences for all member schools and student-athletes across Florida.” 


Florida changes law

In 2023, however, the Florida Legislature approved a bill that said the athletic association “may not control, monitor, or review the content of the opening remarks and may not control the school’s choice of speaker” before championship games. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bill into law. 

“This case caused the Florida Legislature to change the law so that the FHSAA cannot again discriminate against its member religious schools by denying use of the loudspeaker for a pregame prayer,” Jesse Panuccio, an attorney with Boies Schiller Flexner LLP which partnered with First Liberty in representing Cambridge Christian, said in a statement to SAN.

In court filings, the school argued that it had been allowed to broadcast a public prayer in the stadium before the championship game three years earlier. Still, the athletic association countered that as a “state actor,” it could not grant the school’s request.

The court’s decision not to hear the case leaves the question unresolved nationally, even though Florida law now permits pre-game prayers.

“While it’s disappointing the Supreme Court chose not to take up the case to reverse the wrongheaded precedent that led to these events,” Panuccio said, “we are gratified that religious liberty protections in Florida are now stronger today than when we began this case.”

Eva Fedderly
Eva Fedderly (Legal Reporter)
Eva Fedderly is a New York City-based legal journalist for Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd (Content Editor) and Lawrence Banton contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The Supreme Court's refusal to hear a case on pre-game public prayer highlights ongoing legal tensions over religious expression in state-run events and has prompted legislative changes affecting religious schools' rights in Florida.

Religious freedom

The case centers on the rights of religious institutions to express their beliefs publicly at state-regulated events, raising questions about limits and protections for religious speech.

State action and neutrality

The athletic association's role as a state actor influenced policy decisions regarding religious speech, underscoring the challenge of balancing neutrality and accommodation in public contexts.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 32 media outlets

Context corner

The case is set against a longstanding debate over prayer at public school events, echoing the Supreme Court's 2000 Santa Fe v. Doe decision that student-led, public prayers at school football games violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment.

Debunking

Claims that the Supreme Court broadly restricted all religious expression at public events are not substantiated by the court's action, which specifically left a lower court decision focused on the unique setting of state-run, controlled loudspeaker speech.

History lesson

The 2000 Santa Fe Independent School District v. Doe ruling previously addressed similar issues by deeming student-led, amplified prayers at public school events unconstitutional. This history influenced the courts’ reasoning in the current case.

Sources

  1. Tampa Bay Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Supreme Court’s decision as "turning away dispute" or being "not ready to tackle" the prayer issue, often providing historical context about a 25-year-old ruling.
  • Media outlets in the center report remain strictly neutral, stating the court simply "declines to hear" the case.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a "Christian school’s challenge" to a "loudspeaker prayer ban," employing language that evokes religious freedom concerns.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

32 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Supreme Court declined to hear a case from Cambridge Christian School over a request to broadcast a pregame prayer at a championship football game, maintaining a previous ruling on student-led prayers.
  • The Florida High School Athletic Association denied the request, stating it violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause and constituted government speech.
  • A federal district court ruled in favor of the Florida High School Athletic Association, stating Cambridge Christian’s religious rights were not violated.
  • Florida legislation now allows schools to make opening remarks during games, effectively addressing Cambridge Christian's concerns without requiring judicial intervention.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take up Cambridge Christian School's appeal after the Florida High School Athletic Association denied a pregame prayer broadcast at a state championship.
  • During the 2015 Class 2A state championship at the Citrus Bowl, Orlando, University Christian School requested to broadcast a prayer but Dr. Roger Dearing, FHSAA executive director, denied permission, prompting Cambridge Christian School to sue in 2016.
  • A federal district court ruled in March 2022 that the Florida High School Athletic Association was favored, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit affirmed pregame PA speech at neutral-site championships as government speech, rejecting Cambridge Christian School's free-exercise claim.
  • The decision preserves the Santa Fe Independent School District v. Doe , leaving intact the ban on student-led prayer while the Florida Legislature required the FHSAA to allow brief remarks at state championship events.
  • The then-head of Cambridge Christian re-upped the request to Dr. Roger Dearing asking he "allow two Christian schools to honor their Lord before the game and pray," and attorneys warned the 11th Circuit ruling could allow state actors to claim private speech lacks First Amendment protection.

Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Supreme Court denied a request to hear the case Cambridge Christian School, Inc. V. Florida High School Athletic Association, leaving a lower court's ruling intact, which stated that a loudspeaker prayer was government speech.
  • The Florida High School Athletic Association rejected Cambridge Christian's request to use the loudspeaker for prayer, citing that the Citrus Bowl is a public facility funded by public tax dollars.
  • In April 2022, U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ruled against Cambridge Christian, stating there was no constitutional violation involving their prayer request.
  • The Supreme Court denied a request for oral arguments in the case of Cambridge Christian School, Inc. V. Florida High School Athletic Association, leaving the lower court ruling in place that characterized loudspeaker prayer as government speech.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Sources

  1. Tampa Bay Times

