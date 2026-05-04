Supreme Court temporarily restores access to abortion pill mifepristone

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily restored access to the abortion medication mifepristone as the legal battle against it continues.

The court order allows women seeking abortions to obtain the pill at pharmacies or through the mail without having to visit the doctor in person, The Associated Press reported. Those rules had been the norm for the past several years before a federal appeals court imposed new restrictions on the drug last week.

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Louisiana had sued, trying to restrict access to mifepristone. The state alleged that the drug’s availability undermined a state ban. The Supreme Court’s order comes after the manufacturers of mifepristone filed an emergency appeal asking the court to step in. The order will remain in effect for a week as both sides respond and the court issues a final decision, according to the AP.

What’s the latest on the legal fight?

The current legal battle between Louisiana and mifepristone began in 2021, after the Food and Drug Administration temporarily ended a rule that required providers to give the drug in person. The FDA later made that change permanent after the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Louisiana, which has an abortion ban, challenged that rule. State officials argued the FDA’s justifications for dispensing mifepristone remotely were based on flawed or nonexistent data despite studies showing the drug is effective and safe.

The Supreme Court’s order pauses a lower court’s order restricting mifepristone’s remote access until May 11. The court’s full decision is expected around that time.

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