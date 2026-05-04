Supreme Court temporarily restores access to abortion pill mifepristone

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily restored access to the abortion medication mifepristone as the legal battle against it continues. 
Image credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images
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The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily restored access to the abortion medication mifepristone as the legal battle against it continues. 

The court order allows women seeking abortions to obtain the pill at pharmacies or through the mail without having to visit the doctor in person, The Associated Press reported. Those rules had been the norm for the past several years before a federal appeals court imposed new restrictions on the drug last week. 

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Louisiana had sued, trying to restrict access to mifepristone. The state alleged that the drug’s availability undermined a state ban. The Supreme Court’s order comes after the manufacturers of mifepristone filed an emergency appeal asking the court to step in. The order will remain in effect for a week as both sides respond and the court issues a final decision, according to the AP.

The current legal battle between Louisiana and mifepristone began in 2021, after the Food and Drug Administration temporarily ended a rule that required providers to give the drug in person. The FDA later made that change permanent after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. 

Louisiana, which has an abortion ban, challenged that rule. State officials argued the FDA’s justifications for dispensing mifepristone remotely were based on flawed or nonexistent data despite studies showing the drug is effective and safe.

The Supreme Court’s order pauses a lower court’s order restricting mifepristone’s remote access until May 11. The court’s full decision is expected around that time.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

The Supreme Court has temporarily restored the ability to obtain mifepristone by mail or at a pharmacy without an in-person doctor visit, reversing restrictions a federal appeals court had imposed the prior week.

Pharmacy and mail access restored

Women can again obtain mifepristone through the mail or at pharmacies without an in-person visit, as had been standard practice for several years before last week's appeals court ruling.

Temporary order, not final

The Supreme Court's order is in effect for one week while both sides respond; a final decision is expected around May 11, according to the AP.

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Behind the numbers

Medication abortions accounted for more than 60% of US abortions in 2023, according to Guttmacher Institute research. Louisiana's Medicaid program reportedly spent $92,000 on emergency care for two women who had complications after taking mifepristone.

Context corner

Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA in 2000, and in-person dispensing requirements were suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Biden administration made relaxed access rules permanent in 2023, one year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Policy impact

If the 5th Circuit ruling were to take effect, patients nationwide would be required to obtain mifepristone in person, eliminating telehealth prescriptions and mail delivery. This would particularly affect women in rural areas, those facing transportation barriers and patients in states where abortion is already banned.

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Sources

  1. The Supreme Court

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the Supreme Court's order as positively "restoring full access" to the "abortion pill" via mail and telehealth, emphasizing threats of "chaos" for patients.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right portray it as a mere temporary pause on restrictions to the "abortion drug" or "chemical abortion drug," highlighting manufacturer appeals and mail-order risks.

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Media landscape

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62 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Supreme Court provisionally blocked a lower court decision limiting nationwide access to the abortion pill mifepristone on Monday.
  • Justice Samuel Alito stated that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision remains on hold until at least May 11.
  • The Supreme Court is considering next steps after emergency requests from drug makers Danco and GenBioPro.
  • The Supreme Court restored telehealth and mail access to mifepristone to prevent disruption for patients amid the legal dispute.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the Supreme Court temporarily reinstated federal rules allowing the abortion pill mifepristone to be prescribed via telemedicine and dispensed through the mail, pausing a Circuit Court ruling that had narrowed access nationwide.
  • Louisiana sued the Food and Drug Administration in 2025, claiming that the 2023 rule eliminating in-person dispensing requirements was illegal and undermined the state's near-total abortion ban.
  • Medication abortion currently accounts for more than 60% of all abortions in the United States; manufacturers Danco Laboratories and GenBioPro intervened to defend the 2023 regulation against state claims of $92,000 in Medicaid costs.
  • Justice Samuel Alito issued the interim order, called an "administrative stay," giving justices time to review emergency requests until May 11, when the court is expected to decide the requests.
  • These battles follow the 2022 ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, prompting 13 states to enact near-total bans; meanwhile, the Republican President Donald Trump administration is conducting an ongoing review of mifepristone safety regulations.

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Key points from the Right

  • Supreme Court Associate Justice Samuel Alito temporarily paused a ruling restricting access to the abortion drug mifepristone amid an appeal by its manufacturer.
  • The court's order allows patients to receive mifepristone through the mail or local pharmacies without an in-person doctor's visit for now.
  • This order freezes a recent federal appeals court ruling that sought to limit how the drug is distributed.
  • Alito's order will remain in effect for one week while responses are gathered and the court further considers the issue.

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  1. The Supreme Court