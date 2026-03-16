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Supreme Court to hear arguments over Trump’s push to end migrant protections

Devin Pavlou
The Supreme Court said it will hear arguments about the Trump administration’s efforts to end legal protections for some migrants.
Image credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

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The Supreme Court said Monday it will hear arguments about the Trump administration’s efforts to end legal protections for people fleeing from Haiti, Syria and other countries ravaged by war and natural disasters, The Associated Press reported

The court agreed to hear the case after the Department of Justice appealed a lower court’s ruling. That ruling delayed the end of legal protections that allowed migrants with temporary protected status to live and work in the U.S. For some, that temporary status has stretched across several years.

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By agreeing to hear the case, the Supreme Court delayed any change in temporary protected status until after it hears the case in the next few weeks. The court’s action affects an estimated 350,000 people from Haiti and 6,000 from Syria.

Previously, the court allowed the administration to end legal protections for 600,000 people from Venezuela.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

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