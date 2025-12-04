Suspect arrested in January 2021 DC pipe bomb case

The FBI arrested a suspect in connection with the investigation into pipe bombs planted near the Republican and Democratic national party headquarters on Jan. 5, 2021. The arrest marks a major breakthrough in the case that has drawn criticism from lawmakers, NBC News reports.

Multiple news outlets, citing law enforcement sources, report the suspect’s name is Brian Cole Jr. of Woodbridge, Virginia, though Straight Arrow News hasn’t independently confirmed.

Investigators said the suspect planted one pipe bomb near the Democratic National Committee headquarters and another near the Republican National Committee headquarters.

Law enforcement discovered the bombs 15 hours after the suspect placed them, on the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Officials said that had the bombs detonated, they could have seriously injured or even killed bystanders.

The FBI plans to host a press conference on Thursday to announce the arrest.

Years long search

Since the incident, officials have spent years searching for more information and asking the public for help identifying a suspect. The FBI previously released video of the suspect planting one of the bombs. Officials described the suspect as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall.

Video footage shows the suspect wearing a face mask, a grey hoodie and Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a gold logo.

In 2023, the FBI raised the reward for information that led to an arrest from $100,000 to $500,000.

Investigation criticism

The investigation has drawn criticism over the years and even sparked conspiracy theories that the FBI has since debunked. One theory from conservative news outlet The Blaze suggested a former Capitol Police officer planted the bombs.

As it turns out, that officer had an alibi. Now, the Blaze is facing backlash, but it continues to maintain that the story was accurate

Other conspiracies also implied a connection to the insurrection.

Since the investigation began, the FBI said it has conducted more than 1,000 interviews and reviewed tens of thousands of video files.