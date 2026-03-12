Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Suspected school shooter killed after injuring 2 at Old Dominion University 

Devin Pavlou
A suspected school shooter was killed by police after injuring two students at Old Dominion University in Virginia.
Image credit: Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Authorities say they have killed an active shooter threat on the campus of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia, according to The Virginian-Pilot. Police say the suspect injured at least two people during the shooting.

Both victims suffered critical injuries and are receiving care at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, according to hospital officials.

The shooting happened just before 11 a.m. in the university’s business college, police say. Police from the university and the surrounding areas responded to the shooting. The university sent an all-clear for students and faculty just before noon local time, The Pilot reports.

The FBI said it was assisting local police in the investigation. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the incident and officials said they will continue to assist in any way they can.

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger said her office is monitoring the situation in a post on X.

“I have spoken with university leadership,” she wrote. “My Administration remains in close contact with local emergency responders as state support is being mobilized to assist ODU and Norfolk.”

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
