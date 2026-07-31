Taco Bell rolls out deals after cyclospora outbreak dents sales

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Popular fast-food chain Taco Bell is trying to overcome bad publicity and slumping sales linked to the recent cyclospora outbreak by offering discounts and promoting menu items without lettuce.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™

Point phone camera here

Deals to win back customers

This week, Taco Bell sold Mexican Pizzas for $1 to bring customers back.

Some customers reported severe diarrhea and stomach cramps after eating at Taco Bell during the recent nationwide cyclospora outbreak. Federal health officials have linked the outbreak to Taco Bell’s lettuce supplier, Taylor Farms.

The Wall Street Journal reported Taco Bell removed lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms within 72 hours after health officials warned it could be linked to illnesses caused by the parasite.

As of July 24, the CDC reported at least 1,947 confirmed cyclospora cases nationwide since the outbreak began in May.

In Michigan, the apparent epicenter of the nine-state outbreak, health officials said they have received 9,860 reports of diarrheal illness.

Kevin Carter/Getty Images

On July 17, Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce from central Mexico because it could be contaminated with cyclospora.

The CDC echoed the recall, advising consumers: “Do not eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico.”

Sales drop 

Yum Brands said Taco Bell’s same-store sales fell 2% from mid-June through July 27, with the biggest decline occurring the weekend of July 18.

CEO Chris Turner said Thursday, “The brand has seen a meaningful near-term sales impact.“

LA CAÑADA FLINTRIDGE, CALIFORNIA - JULY 14: A customer uses the drive through lane at a Taco Bell restaurant on July 14, 2026 in La Cañada Flintridge, California. Federal and state health officials have reportedly begun investigating whether lettuce served at some Taco Bell restaurants has led to the widespread outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a gastrointestinal illness, which has sickened thousands around the country. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The decline followed a strong second quarter, when Taco Bell posted 7% same-store sales growth before the cyclospora outbreak drew widespread national attention.

Other deals 

Turner said Taco Bell’s online reputation has begun to recover, and its weekly “Tuesday Drops” promotions are performing well.

In addition to the Mexican Pizza promotion, Taco Bell offered $1 Enchiritos on Tuesday, down from the usual $4. The chain is also selling steak burritos for $3, according to its website.

Yum said the promotions, along with the outbreak-related sales decline, have weighed on profit margins.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Tags: , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A confirmed cyclospora outbreak linked to Taco Bell's lettuce supplier has sickened thousands of people across nine states, with a federal recall still in effect for the implicated lettuce.

Active recall on lettuce

The CDC has advised consumers not to eat recalled iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, a directive that applies to retail purchases as well as restaurant supply.

Confirmed illness scale

As of July 24, the CDC reported at least 1,947 confirmed cyclospora cases nationwide, with Michigan alone logging 9,860 reports of diarrheal illness since May.

Taco Bell menu changes

Taco Bell removed Taylor Farms lettuce from its supply chain and is promoting menu items and discounts as it responds to the outbreak-driven sales decline.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

Taco Bell's Q2 same-store sales rose 7%, but fell 2% quarter-to-date through July 27 after the outbreak. Foot traffic dropped 30% in mid-July before partially recovering to 20% below average by July 23. Yum Brands' stock fell roughly 8% after the chain was linked to the outbreak. The CDC reported 6,707 lab-confirmed cyclosporiasis cases nationwide and over 11,500 suspected cases, with 423 hospitalizations. Taco Bell represents 43% of Yum Brands' divisional operating profit.

Community reaction

Loyal Taco Bell customers rallied around the brand on social media, with the chain's thank-you letter to fans becoming its highest-engaged post of the year on Instagram and TikTok. Michigan alone reported over 10,000 cyclosporiasis cases, reflecting the outbreak's outsized impact on specific communities.

Debunking

One source notes the CDC initially linked contaminated lettuce to Taylor Farms but later said that result was a false positive, and has been unable to definitively determine the exact cause of the outbreak. Taylor Farms noted the FDA had not identified a single confirmed positive product test result for cyclospora after the false positive was reported.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CDC
  2. FDA
  3. Taco Bell
  4. CBS News
  5. The Wall Street Journal
  6. Straight Arrow

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

50 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. CDC
  2. FDA
  3. Taco Bell
  4. CBS News
  5. The Wall Street Journal
  6. Straight Arrow