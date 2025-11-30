Tai chi and the art of getting a good night’s sleep

Traditional Chinese medicine has a salve for just about everything, from herbal tinctures and massage therapy to cupping and other heat-based remedies. While tai chi has long been regarded as one aspect of the sprawling ancient practice, researchers now believe its benefits could extend to the sleeping world.

On Wednesday, the British Medical Journal published a new study suggesting that tai chi could help alleviate chronic insomnia similar to the effects of cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT).

“Our study supports tai chi as an alternative treatment approach for the long term management of chronic insomnia in middle-aged and older adults,” the study’s authors wrote.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Can tai chi treat chronic insomnia?

Tai chi originated in China in the late 16th century. It is a slow, deliberate practice that combines the physical, mental and spiritual benefits of martial arts. As a philosophical concept, tai chi is often described as “meditation in motion.”

To find out if tai chi could treat chronic insomnia, an international team led by researchers at the University of Hong Kong recruited 200 Chinese adults 50 and older, all of whom had been diagnosed with chronic insomnia. The study took place at a Hong Kong-based research center between May 2020 and July 2022.

Given the narrow demographics of the participants, the researchers noted that further studies would be needed to determine the efficacy of treatment for other nationalities and cultures. Estimates place the global rate of insomnia among middle-aged and older adults at anywhere from 4% to 22%, depending on diagnostic criteria; however, in Hong Kong specifically, the rate sits at 30% to 50% of the population.

Aside from their insomnia diagnoses, the participants were in relatively good health. They were able-bodied and ambulatory without any assistance, and did not suffer from any other chronic illnesses that could affect their sleeping habits. Likewise, they hadn’t previously participated in any exercise resembling tai chi, nor had they undergone CBT treatment.

15-month study

The study’s initial intervention phase lasted three months, which was then followed by a 12-month phase. During that time, participants were split into two categories –– those who received tai chi interventions, and those who received CBT. Both joined 24 one-hour group sessions twice a week.

For a total of 15 months, the researchers examined various metrics, including difficulty falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep, waking up too early, being unable to go back to sleep, and the overall impact on daily life.

After the initial three-month period, they found participants who were treated with CBT fared much better than those who were practicing tai chi –– 11.19 to 6.67 on the Insomnia Severity Index (ISI). However, after 15 months, the scores balanced out considerably, with the tai chi group reporting an ISI score of 9.51, versus 10.18 for the CBT cohort.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Added benefits

While staving off the frustration that comes with tossing and turning all night is valuable in its own right, the benefits extend far beyond the bedroom, impacting not only the person, but the public.

“Chronic insomnia in middle aged and older adults has been associated with increased risk of cardiovascular diseases, mental disorders, and cognitive impairment, which prospectively increases hospital admission and mortality rates,” the researchers wrote. “Therefore, a large financial burden is placed on healthcare and socioeconomic systems, with the direct and indirect costs of insomnia treatments estimated to be $150 billion each year in the United States alone.”