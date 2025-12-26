Tanker defies Coast Guard as US escalates Venezuela oil blockade

The U.S. is preparing for a high-risk boarding of a massive oil tanker accused of evading sanctions tied to Venezuela, marking the most dangerous moment yet in Washington’s expanding maritime crackdown. Officials say the vessel ignored U.S. orders, reversed course at sea, and is now being pursued as elite forces move into position, according to a new report.

A chase that keeps getting bigger

The standoff centers on the Bella 1, an oil tanker far larger than any Coast Guard ship, now more than five days into an active pursuit in the Atlantic. According to U.S. officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, the ship refused to stop for boarding, executed a sudden U-turn, and sped away from Venezuelan waters, forcing U.S. forces to regroup.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

The response has escalated quickly. The Coast Guard and U.S. military are assembling additional ships, aircraft, and an elite Maritime Special Response Team trained to board hostile vessels.

Why the Bella 1 matters

U.S. authorities say the Bella 1 is part of a sprawling “shadow fleet” used to move sanctioned oil from Venezuela, Iran, and Russia to buyers abroad while masking its origins. The ship has been sanctioned by the Treasury Department for allegedly transporting oil linked to Iranian-backed groups, including Hezbollah and the Houthis, with ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Hakon Rimmereid via Reuters

Tracking data shows the tanker has repeatedly switched off its transponder, conducted ship-to-ship transfers on the high seas, and falsely claimed foreign registration — all hallmarks of sanction-evasion tactics.

U.S. officials say the ship’s behavior is unusual. Most commercial crews comply quickly when confronted by U.S. forces. “They’re probably getting orders from somewhere,” one former Coast Guard legal chief told the Journal.

This story is featured in today’s Unbiased Updates. Watch the full episode here.

A broader squeeze on Maduro

The Bella 1 pursuit comes as the U.S. intensifies pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, whom the Trump administration accuses of using oil revenue to fund criminal networks and destabilize the region. Maduro denies the allegations and has accused Washington of piracy.

U.S. Attorney General’s Office/X via AP

Since December 10, the U.S. has already seized two other tankers carrying Venezuelan oil. Unlike the Bella 1, neither resisted. One of those vessels, carrying roughly two million barrels of crude, is now being escorted to U.S. waters, where officials say the oil will be offloaded.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

What comes next

Officials tell the Journal there is no rush to board the Bella 1. The tanker is slow, closely tracked, and cannot outrun U.S. forces. That has allowed time to assemble the right personnel, including captains certified to operate a vessel nearly three football fields long.

Under international law, U.S. forces can escalate gradually, starting with warnings and potentially moving to warning shots before a forced boarding. If seized, the Bella 1 would follow the same path as previous captures: escorted to U.S. ports, its cargo confiscated.