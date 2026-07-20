Tate brothers head to federal court as Britain pursues extradition

Andrew and Tristan Tate are scheduled to appear Monday before a federal magistrate judge in Miami after their arrests over the weekend on a British extradition request, bringing the next stage of a years-long international criminal case into a U.S. courtroom. British prosecutors have also expanded their case, filing 38 new charges involving four additional alleged victims.

The dual U.S.-British citizens were arrested Saturday by the U.S. Marshals Service after Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service sought their extradition. The new allegations bring the total number of alleged victims in the U.K. cases to seven.

Download the Straight Arrow app today to get the stories that matter free from manipulation, bias or agenda.™ Point phone camera here

Andrew Tate faces 32 of the new charges, including rape, arranging or facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation, assault, and offenses involving indecent images of a child and extreme pornography. Tristan Tate faces six new charges, including rape, sexual assault and arranging or facilitating sex trafficking. Both brothers have denied wrongdoing.

Judge will decide whether extradition can move forward

Monday’s hearing marks the first step in the U.S. court process tied to Britain’s extradition request.

The magistrate judge will determine whether the request satisfies the legal requirements to proceed. If it does, the final decision on whether the brothers are extradited to the United Kingdom would rest with Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan laugh as they leave the Bucharest Tribunal in Bucharest, Romania, May 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda, File)

Their attorney, Joseph McBride, called the latest allegations “filth and slander” and said he expects the extradition request to be denied.

British case expands while Romanian proceedings continue

The new British charges cover alleged crimes between 2010 and 2017 and add four alleged victims to a case that already involved three others.

The brothers have also been under criminal investigation in Romania since 2022, where prosecutors accused them and two Romanian women of recruiting women for sexual exploitation. They have denied those allegations. The main Romanian prosecution stalled because of legal and procedural issues, while a separate criminal case remains active.

Andrew Tate, right, and his brother Tristan arrive before President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Saturday, April 11, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, Pool)

Andrew Tate, 39, rose to prominence after his kickboxing career by building a social media brand around wealth, male dominance and misogynistic views. He has been removed from YouTube, TikTok and Instagram for violating hate speech policies but continues to draw millions of followers on X.

On Sunday, he wrote, “The U.K. can try, but it can’t actually stop me from tweeting.”

Tristan Tate, 38, is also a former kickboxer and online influencer.

Police say investigation will continue

Bedfordshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Karena Thomas said investigators remain committed to pursuing reports of violence against women while supporting victims throughout the process.

“I want to make it clear, there is no place for male violence against women and girls in our society and we will continue to work tirelessly to support victims and investigate all reports made to us,” Thomas said.

The brothers are expected to appear Monday before a magistrate judge in Miami, where they are currently being held in federal detention.

Round out your reading