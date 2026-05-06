Ted Turner, CNN founder and cable news pioneer, dies at 87

Ted Turner, the philanthropist and media mogul who founded CNN, creating the 24-hour news cycle, has died at 87.

CNN shared the news on Wednesday, citing a news release from Turner Enterprises.

Turner, who lived near Tallahassee, Florida, announced in 2018 that he had Lewy body dementia, a progressive disorder.

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A media mogul and entrepreneur

Known as a media giant during his prime, Turner launched channels like TBS (Turner Broadcasting System), TNT (Turner Network Television), Cartoon Network and Turner Classic Movies. Outside of entertainment, he revolutionized the news industry, creating CNN and, in doing so, establishing the first 24-hour cable news network.

It began with an Atlanta television station in the 1970s, which Turner transformed into a national “superstation” using satellite technology — an unprecedented move at the time.

That adventure led to the creation of CNN and fundamentally changed how people consume news.

“We won’t be signing off until the world ends,” Turner said at CNN’s 1980 launch. “We’ll cover it live.”

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The launch paved the way for competitors like MSNBC and Fox News, which now have their own 24-hour news channels.

In addition to revolutionizing media, Turner expanded his entrepreneurship into the sports world, purchasing the Atlanta Braves MLB team in 1976 and the Atlanta Hawks NBA team in 1977.

Those purchases, while different than anything he’d done before, tied back to his media empire. He saw sports as “premium content” that could fill hours of airtime on his networks.

“I didn’t buy the Braves to be a baseball owner,” Turner said. “I bought them to get programming for my television station.”

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In 1986, Turner bought the MGM/UA Entertainment Company, including Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer’s library of more than 4,000 films. The move became controversial when he authorized the “colorizing” of some black-and-white motion pictures.

In 1996, Turner’s company merged with Time Warner. The deal made Turner one of the largest shareholders, though he later stepped away following subsequent mergers.

Turner, the philanthropist

Beyond his business endeavors, Turner was known for his philanthropic efforts. He pledged $1 billion to help create the United Nations Foundation and has been active in environmental conservation and wildlife preservation.

“I made my money from globalization,” Turner said. “I thought I should give something back.”

He historically held the philosophy that wealth comes with responsibility and large-scale global challenges, including the environment, health and poverty, require equally large commitments.

His foundation, the Turner Foundation, established in 1990, aims to “restore the natural systems, air, land and water, on which all life depends.”

He was even one of the largest landowners in the U.S., with many of his ranches involved in sustainability and ecotourism.

“My wish,” Turner said, “is that the land and the species… continue and thrive.”

‘One of the greats of all time’

Following the news of his death, President Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social, calling Turner “one of the Greats of All Time.”

“One of the Greats of Broadcast History, and a friend of mine,” Trump wrote. “Whenever I needed him, he was there, always willing to fight for a good cause!”

In addition to praising Turner, however, the president also went on the criticize the current state of CNN, saying Turner was “personally devastated” because new ownership took CNN and “destroyed it.”

“It became woke, and everything that he is not all about,” Trump wrote. “Maybe the new buyers, wonderful people, will be able to bring it back to its former credibility and glory.”

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