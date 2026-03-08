Tehran’s deadly dilemma: Electing a successor under the shadow of hellfire missiles

Iran’s theocratic leadership has reportedly tapped a new leader, but the constant threat of Israeli and U.S. missile strikes are complicating the process.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts says it reached a consensus on a new supreme leader following the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint U.S. and Israeli airstrikes last week. However, some “obstacles” remain in the process of establishing the new leader, according to Assembly of Experts member Ayatollah Mohammadmehdi Mirbaqeri as quoted by the Mehr News Agency.

The issue lies in what Iranian media called a minor disagreement over meeting in person, or if they could do so remotely. Assembly member Heidari Alekasir reportedly said in a video that an in-person meeting would benefit Iran’s enemies, Alekasir said, and “harm the revolution.”

Alekasir said the new leader was chosen using Khamenei’s advice that they should be “be hated by ‌the enemy.” The new leader’s name has not been officially announced.

Reuters reported that President Donald Trump had previously said Khamenei’s son, Mojtaba, was an “unacceptable” choice for him.

“Even the Great Satan (U.S.) has mentioned his name,” Alekasir said, according to Reuters.

Trump acknowledged the likelihood of Mojtaba Khamenei becoming the new leader in an interview with Axios on Thursday. The president insisted on being personally involved in choosing Khamenei’s successor.

Israel strikes Iran fuel depots overnight

Israel struck several fuel depots in Tehran, with video footage verified by The New York Times showing huge balls of fire and smoke billowing into the air in Tehran and Karaj.

“The U.S.-Israeli criminal war against the Iranian nation has entered a dangerous new phase with deliberate strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, said Sunday. “By targeting fuel depots, the aggressors are releasing hazardous materials and toxic substances into the air, poisoning civilians, devastating the environment, and endangering lives on a massive scale.”

The Israeli military confirmed the attacks, saying that the depots would be used to distribute fuel to multiple military entities in Iran.

Tehran’s main oil refinery is next to one of the fuel sites that was attacked, state media reported.

Meanwhile, Bahrain, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates said Iran launched more missiles at them on Sunday, with several striking new categories of civilian infrastructure, The Associated Press wrote.

Dozens dead after Israel attacks Lebanon Sunday

Israel also continued its assault on Lebanon. As of Sunday, at least 394 people have died in the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the AP said. Thousands of Lebanese citizens have been displaced as well.

Eighty-three children and 82 women died in these attacks, Lebanon Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine said.

Since the war in Iran began on Feb. 28, at least 1,230 people in Iran, at least 397 in Lebanon and at least 11 in Israel have died, the AP wrote. Six U.S. troops were killed as well.