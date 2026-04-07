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Texas considers required reading lists with Bible passages in schools

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images
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The Texas State Board of Education meets Tuesday to consider new statewide reading requirements that would include passages from the Bible.

The New York Times reports the proposed English and social studies curriculum would apply to millions of public school students and has already drawn pushback from some historians and Democratic board members.

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Bible passages included across grade levels

Republicans hold a 10-5 majority on the board. The proposed lists span every grade, with middle and high school students assigned readings from the Bible, such as the story of David and Goliath and passages from the book of Corinthians.

Texas has nearly 5.5 million public school students. The lists also include works like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech, along with selections from Langston Hughes and Frederick Douglass. Critics say the overall list lacks broader representation of Hispanic and Black authors.

“There is a mass lack of representation,” said Marisa Pérez-Díaz, a Democratic board member representing San Antonio and parts of South Texas.

A separate proposal under consideration would narrow the number of books and introduce Bible verses as early as elementary school.

Shift toward US-focused history

The Times also reports that the social studies proposal emphasizes a chronological approach with a stronger focus on American and Texas history.

Critics say the changes lean heavily on American exceptionalism and place greater emphasis on Christianity in the curriculum.

Brendan Gillis of the American Historical Association questioned whether students would be prepared for a global economy with less exposure to world history.

Supporters argue the proposals reflect the roots of Western culture and treat biblical texts as foundational literature.

Mandy Drogin of the Texas Public Policy Foundation said Judeo-Christian values are central to the country’s history, pointing to the story of the Good Samaritan as one example.

Lawmakers in Texas and at least a dozen states have also pushed to require the Ten Commandments in public school classrooms – efforts that have largely been challenged in court.

Next steps

The board is expected to take an initial vote later this week, with a final vote scheduled for June. If approved, the new requirement would take effect in 2030.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
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Why this story matters

Texas is considering a statewide curriculum change that would require millions of public school students to read Bible passages alongside other assigned texts, with a final board vote expected in June.

Bible readings in public schools

If approved, the curriculum would assign Bible passages — including David and Goliath and selections from the book of Corinthians — to students across all grade levels, from elementary through high school.

Representation concerns raised

Democratic board members and critics say the proposed reading lists lack sufficient representation of Hispanic and Black authors, a characterization the board has not formally contested.

Less world history exposure

According to the American Historical Association, the social studies proposal's stronger focus on American and Texas history would reduce students' exposure to world history content.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Texas State Board of Education
  2. Newsweek
  3. The New York Times

Sources

  1. Texas State Board of Education
  2. Newsweek
  3. The New York Times

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