Texas flooding turns deadly as rain finally begins to ease

Flash flooding in Texas has turned deadly, with at least two people killed since heavy rain began earlier this week.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the deaths Thursday, saying one man died near Comfort, Texas, and another near Uvalde. He urged Texans to stay out of floodwaters and to move to higher ground if conditions become dangerous.

The good news? Drier weather is on the way.

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Latest on the flooding

As Straight Arrow previously reported, torrential rain triggered flash flood emergencies across the region, as creeks and rivers rose rapidly.

It’s happening in the same portion of the state hit hard last year, when more than 130 people were killed, including 25 girls and two counselors at Camp Mystic.

While this year’s death toll remains far lower, Abbott’s announcement marks a second consecutive year of deadly flooding in Texas Hill Country.

Sam Owens/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images

Sam Owens/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images

Andrew J. Whitaker/San Antonio Express-News via Getty Images

Texas Game Wardens have carried out more than 230 water rescues, pulling people from homes, submerged vehicles and cars swept off flooded roadways.

Abbott added that helicopters and drones are flying over the area, looking for anyone else who may be stranded.

“There will be help coming very rapidly to whoever may be displaced wherever they are,” Abbott said.

Rainfall so far, and is there an end in sight?

Some parts of Texas have received more than two feet of rain, with rainfall rates reaching one to three inches per hour.

Additional rain fell Thursday night into Friday, with seven locations reporting major flooding. Forecasters expect water levels across Texas Hill Country to begin receding on Friday.

The final round of rain is expected to pass through Friday morning, leaving the area dry for the weekend.

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