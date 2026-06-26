Texas school board to vote on making bible passages required reading for millions of students

Shea Taylor
The Texas state school board will vote Friday on a required reading list for millions of students that includes Bible passages and stories.
Image credit: Sara Diggins/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

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The Texas State Board of Education is set to vote Friday on a book list that would make Bible passages and stories required reading for millions of elementary and middle school students. Traditionally, reading lists are chosen by individual schools or teachers.

Texas is home to about 5 million public school students, about 11% of the nation’s public school population, according to The New York Times. While the list is still being finalized, The Times reports that it will lean into the priorities of the state’s Republican-led school board.

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The list stems from a state law enacted in 2023 that requires education officials to pick at least one literary work for each grade level. This list names multiple for each grade.

Teachers will still be able to teach books that are not on the list, but those will have to be in addition to state-chosen titles, not in lieu of.

The new required reading will put focus on classics like E.B. White’s “Charlotte’s Web,” Charles Dickens’ “Great Expectations” and William Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” Education officials in Texas who back the plan argue that the Bible is essential literature for understanding American history.

Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Separation of church and state

Critics say making Bible passages and stories required reading violates the First Amendment principle of separation between church and state. Many say it favors Christianity over other religions.

“Kids of all faith backgrounds and no faith are served by Texas schools and they should all feel welcome in Texas schools,” Elva Mendoza, legislative communications associate for the Texas Freedom Network, said, according to ABC News. “But this is sending the message to children that one and only one religious text — a Christian one — is worthy of making this required reading list.”

Critics have also voiced concerns that the list’s emphasis on classic literature limits diversity, since they’re commonly written by white and male authors. More than half of Texas’ students are Hispanic or Black, according to The Times.

Markesha Tisby, president of the Texas Council of Teachers of English Language Arts, is pushing for the board to narrow the list to allow teachers more room to teach books from diverse authors.

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About 1 in 3 Texas adults identify as non-Christian, according to the Pew Research Center.

“With a list that’s so extensive, would teachers have the time or space to choose texts that are a great fit for their students, their classrooms, their region?” Tisby posed, according to The Times.

Some parents have also raised concerns that implementing Biblical texts infringes on their right to shape their children’s religious education, especially for those who are not Christian.

“We don’t have to incorporate every religious belief in our history or in our literary works, because our nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values,” Susan Perez, founder of Citizens for Education Reform — a Christian advocacy group — argued during a school board meeting on Monday.

Not their first rodeo

This would not be the first controversial Christianity-related change to impact Texas schools.

The state’s education code already requires K-12 schools to teach “religious literature, including the Hebrew Scriptures (Old Testament) and New Testament, and its impact on history and literature.”

And in 2023, Texas became the first state to allow chaplains to counsel students. Then, in 2024, the board approved a measure to give more funding to elementary schools that teach an optional Bible-infused curriculum.

And just this year, a federal appellate court upheld a Texas law allowing the Ten Commandments to be displayed in all classrooms.

LEANDER, TX - NOVEMBER 19: A copy of the Ten Commandments is displayed in a classroom at Bagdad Elementary School in Leander on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025. Donated copies of the Ten Commandments have been placed in every classroom in accordance with a state law passed earlier this year that requires school districts to display them. (Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images)
Jay Janner/The Austin American-Statesman via Getty Images

Other changes to consider

The required reading list is not the only big decision the state board is voting on Friday.

The proposed change to statewide social studies curricula — which includes the controversial book list — would dramatically transform how Texas teachers give lessons on history, geography, economics and government. It would eliminate the current sixth-grade world cultures course, deemphasize world history outside of European tradition and dedicate more focus to Texas and the United States, according to The Texas Tribune.

While many Democrats say they are not in favor of the plan overall, they are hopeful some of the changes will make lessons more accurate and inclusive of historically underserved groups, according to The Tribune.

If approved, the K-8 reading lists will go into effect in the 2030-31 school year. Part of the board’s vote on Friday will also decide whether to phase the social studies changes in or introduce them all at once in that same school year.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

A Texas State Board of Education vote Friday would establish required reading lists for K-8 students that include Bible passages, affecting roughly 5 million public school students and shifting how curriculum decisions are made.

Teacher flexibility is reduced

Teachers may still assign other books but only in addition to state-selected titles, not as replacements, limiting classroom discretion that previously rested with schools and teachers.

Bible passages become required

Critics, including a teachers' association president and civil liberties advocates, say the inclusion of Biblical texts favors Christianity and may infringe on non-Christian families' role in shaping religious education.

Social studies curriculum also changes

If approved, the same vote would eliminate the sixth-grade world cultures course and deemphasize world history outside European tradition, with changes taking effect in the 2030-31 school year.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The New York Times
  3. ABC News
  4. The Associated Press
  5. The Texas Tribune

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the policy as a broader cultural shift, stressing “less diverse” curriculum, “more Bible stories,” and fears of a “predominantly Christian perspective” that could “minimize” racial, geographic, and cultural diversity.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right narrow the issue to a clean policy vote, using sharper but less expansive wording like “mandatory” and “Bible readings” to spotlight state authority and religious tradition.

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Media landscape

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65 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Texas State Board of Education preliminarily approved a rewrite of the social studies curriculum and a mandatory reading list including Christian Bible stories for K-12 public schools, to take effect in the 2030-31 school year.
  • The new curriculum reduces focus on world history outside European traditions, eliminates a sixth-grade world cultures course, and decreases content on race, ethnicity, and Muslim contributions, drawing criticism for lack of diversity and alleged Islamophobia.
  • Jewish leaders criticized the heavy emphasis on Christian stories and the outdated translations of Jewish texts, describing the use of 'Judeo-Christian' values as superficial and marginalizing Judaism.
  • The reforms sparked public debate, with supporters emphasizing the nation's Judeo-Christian foundations fostering civic pride, while opponents argued the changes exclude diverse perspectives and promote a single religious viewpoint.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Thursday, the majority-Republican Texas State Board of Education granted preliminary approval to a social studies curriculum overhaul and a mandatory reading list featuring Christian stories, following an initial authorization two days prior.
  • Supporters argued that requiring students to read Bible stories acknowledges that the nation was founded on Judeo-Christian values, with Brandon Hall, the State Board of Education member for District 11, seeking to roll back 80 years of historical revisionism.
  • Blake Ziegler, a Texas field organizer for the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, criticized the inclusion of Lamentations 3, arguing it invites antisemitic implications when paired with Elie Wiesel's Holocaust literature, while Rabbi Josh Fixler called the term "Judeo-Christian" a "fig leaf at inclusion."
  • The mandate affects over five and a half million students in Texas, requiring Bible instruction for children as young as 6 years old, though educators stressed that many books do not align with state requirements despite consuming roughly 36 weeks of instructional time.
  • Final approval is scheduled for Friday, June 26, 2026; if approved, both the social studies overhaul and the reading list will take effect during the 2030-31 school year.

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Key points from the Right

  • The Texas State Board of Education plans to require all 5.5 million public school students to read Bible stories and passages starting in 2030.
  • Texas public schools currently display the Ten Commandments and allow chaplains to counsel students, with an optional Bible curriculum approved recently.
  • The required Bible readings include stories like David and Goliath for elementary students and the Sermon on the Mount and the Parable of the Prodigal Son for older students.
  • Supporters say the Bible readings reflect America's founding principles, while critics argue the plan violates the separation of church and state and favors Christianity over other religions.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. The New York Times
  3. ABC News
  4. The Associated Press
  5. The Texas Tribune