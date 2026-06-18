Texting scandal derails ‘Pastors for Trump’ founder as Trump pulls support

President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Oklahoma congressional candidate Jackson Lahmeyer on Wednesday, and minutes later the Tulsa pastor suspended his campaign after a texting scandal upended the Republican primary.

The move leaves state Rep. Mark Tedford as the clear favorite to become the Republican nominee in the state’s heavily Republican 1st Congressional District.

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Texting controversy derails campaign

A Daily Mail report published days before the primary reshaped the race, putting Lahmeyer on the defensive just as voting was underway.

The report included text messages between Lahmeyer and Caitlin Key, a former Miss Oklahoma USA who worked as a fundraiser for his campaign.

The messages included personal exchanges in which Lahmeyer allegedly called Key “cute,” invited her to his hotel room and discussed late-night outings while traveling.

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Lahmeyer acknowledged sending the messages but disputed the way they were presented.

In a Facebook post, he said he had crossed “a boundary line through text messaging” but argued that selected messages had been used to create an inaccurate picture of the relationship. He also said the matter had already been addressed privately with his wife and that communication with Key had ended.

Trump switches sides

Lahmeyer and Tedford had advanced from Tuesday’s Republican primary to an Aug. 25 runoff.

Just weeks ago, Trump endorsed Lahmeyer, calling him a “MAGA Warrior” and praising his work on behalf of the president and the broader MAGA movement. Lahmeyer, founder of the Pastors for Trump coalition, became a familiar figure in Trump’s political orbit and helped mobilize evangelical support during the 2024 campaign.

On Wednesday, Trump changed course.

In a Truth Social post, the president thanked Lahmeyer for his work but announced he was backing Tedford instead, giving the state lawmaker his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

By the end of the day, Lahmeyer was out of the race.

Tedford now holds the advantage

In a statement announcing his withdrawal, Lahmeyer said he did not want to become a distraction to his family, church or voters in the district.

He later told The Hill that he had decided to leave the race before Trump publicly withdrew his endorsement, saying he chose “my wife over my ambition.”

“My decision did not take place because of the decision of POTUS this afternoon,” Lahmeyer said.

His exit effectively clears the field for Tedford in a district Republicans are heavily favored to hold.

Tedford is running to succeed Rep. Kevin Hern, who is running for the Senate seat opened when Markwayne Mullin left the House to join Trump’s Cabinet as homeland security secretary.

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