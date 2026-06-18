Texting scandal derails ‘Pastors for Trump’ founder as Trump pulls support

Jason K. Morrell
President Trump withdrew his endorsement of congressional candidate Jackson Lahmeyer, and minutes later, Lahmeyer suspended his campaign.
Image credit: AP Photo by Sean Murphy_File

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President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Oklahoma congressional candidate Jackson Lahmeyer on Wednesday, and minutes later the Tulsa pastor suspended his campaign after a texting scandal upended the Republican primary.

The move leaves state Rep. Mark Tedford as the clear favorite to become the Republican nominee in the state’s heavily Republican 1st Congressional District.

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Texting controversy derails campaign

A Daily Mail report published days before the primary reshaped the race, putting Lahmeyer on the defensive just as voting was underway.

The report included text messages between Lahmeyer and Caitlin Key, a former Miss Oklahoma USA who worked as a fundraiser for his campaign.

The messages included personal exchanges in which Lahmeyer allegedly called Key “cute,” invited her to his hotel room and discussed late-night outings while traveling.

AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Lahmeyer acknowledged sending the messages but disputed the way they were presented.

In a Facebook post, he said he had crossed “a boundary line through text messaging” but argued that selected messages had been used to create an inaccurate picture of the relationship. He also said the matter had already been addressed privately with his wife and that communication with Key had ended.

Trump switches sides

Lahmeyer and Tedford had advanced from Tuesday’s Republican primary to an Aug. 25 runoff.

Just weeks ago, Trump endorsed Lahmeyer, calling him a “MAGA Warrior” and praising his work on behalf of the president and the broader MAGA movement. Lahmeyer, founder of the Pastors for Trump coalition, became a familiar figure in Trump’s political orbit and helped mobilize evangelical support during the 2024 campaign.

On Wednesday, Trump changed course.

In a Truth Social post, the president thanked Lahmeyer for his work but announced he was backing Tedford instead, giving the state lawmaker his “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

By the end of the day, Lahmeyer was out of the race.

Tedford now holds the advantage

In a statement announcing his withdrawal, Lahmeyer said he did not want to become a distraction to his family, church or voters in the district.

He later told The Hill that he had decided to leave the race before Trump publicly withdrew his endorsement, saying he chose “my wife over my ambition.”

“My decision did not take place because of the decision of POTUS this afternoon,” Lahmeyer said.

His exit effectively clears the field for Tedford in a district Republicans are heavily favored to hold.

Tedford is running to succeed Rep. Kevin Hern, who is running for the Senate seat opened when Markwayne Mullin left the House to join Trump’s Cabinet as homeland security secretary.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A Republican congressional primary in Oklahoma has been effectively decided after a texting scandal forced one candidate out of the race and prompted a presidential endorsement switch.

Primary race reshaped overnight

Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District Republican runoff lost one of its two candidates, leaving state Rep. Mark Tedford as the uncontested favorite in a heavily Republican seat.

Trump endorsement reversed publicly

Trump withdrew his endorsement of Lahmeyer and shifted his "Complete and Total Endorsement" to Tedford on Truth Social, illustrating how quickly presidential backing can be reassigned mid-race.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Daily Mail
  3. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the episode as a Trump-linked collapse, stressing “scandal,” the candidate’s “Pastors for Trump” identity, and even a provocative religious claim.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right center Trump’s “flips endorsement” move and the campaign shuffle itself, with the texting issue de-emphasized.

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Media landscape

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69 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Jackson Lahmeyer, founder of Pastors for Trump and endorsed by President Donald Trump, suspended his campaign for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District following a texting scandal involving messages to a woman not his wife.
  • Lahmeyer admitted to crossing a boundary through text messaging but described the matter as private and resolved with his wife, counsel, and prayer.
  • President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Lahmeyer and instead supported Mark Tedford, Lahmeyer's runoff opponent and a state lawmaker, after Lahmeyer's campaign suspension.
  • Lahmeyer's withdrawal opened the path for Tedford to likely win the Republican nomination and the general election, as the district strongly favors Republicans.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, Tulsa-area pastor Jackson Lahmeyer suspended his campaign for Oklahoma's 1st Congressional District one day after advancing to a Republican primary runoff.
  • Lahmeyer's withdrawal followed a Daily Mail report publishing text messages between the pastor and Caitlin Key, a former Miss Oklahoma USA. He admitted to 'crossing a boundary line through text messaging' but criticized the report's timing.
  • President Donald Trump rescinded his endorsement of Lahmeyer on Wednesday, announcing he would instead support state lawmaker Mark Tedford. Trump declared Tedford "a pro-Trump and MAGA all the way!"
  • Lahmeyer's exit leaves Tedford as the Republican nominee for the solid-red district currently represented by Congressman Kevin Hern. House Speaker Mike Johnson endorsed Tedford in a joint statement with GOP leadership.
  • The Tulsa-anchored seat opened after Hern declared his candidacy for the vacant Senate seat earlier this year. Rated solid red by the Cook Political Report, the district positions Tedford for likely victory in November.

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Key points from the Right

  • Jackson Lahmeyer withdrew from the Oklahoma GOP House runoff on June 17, 2026, following reports of inappropriate texting with former Miss Oklahoma USA Caitlin Simmons Key, which he acknowledged involved crossing a boundary line.
  • President Donald Trump withdrew his endorsement of Jackson Lahmeyer and instead endorsed Mark Tedford, describing Tedford as "Pro Trump and MAGA all the way."
  • Lahmeyer stated that his decision to suspend his campaign was made before Trump's endorsement shift and was motivated by wanting to protect his family and avoid distraction for his community.
  • Mark Tedford, the first-place finisher with 32.2%, is now positioned as the likely Republican nominee after Lahmeyer's withdrawal from the runoff scheduled for August 25.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. CNN
  2. Daily Mail
  3. The New York Times