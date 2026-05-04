That eerie feeling you get in old buildings may not be supernatural

You may not hear it, but your body? Yeah, it can feel it. A new study explains why seemingly creepy places feel so… creepy.

The culprit? Infrasound. The ultra-low-frequency vibration has been found to increase irritation and raise levels of the body’s stress hormone, cortisol.

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Is the hair on the back of your neck standing yet?

Those who have stood in an abandoned facility, a basement, or a confined space have felt that eerie sensation roll over their bodies. Suddenly, everything feels off, you feel the need to look over your shoulder, and sometimes, you even get goosebumps.

Now, researchers are saying low vibrations that the brain can’t even comprehend, called infrasound, may be the cause of that eerie feeling — not anything paranormal.

In an article in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience, researchers studied the effects of the low-frequency sound waves, typically below 20 Hertz, which are beyond the range of typical human hearing.

The waves are found all over everyday environments, thanks to traffic, ventilation systems and industrial machinery. And while the brain typically can’t detect the vibrations, or just isn’t aware of them, the body is particularly sensitive to them.

“Many people are exposed to it without knowing it,” said Rodney Schmaltz, a Macewan University professor and senior author of the study. “Our findings suggest that even a brief exposure may shift mood and raise cortisol.”

Cortisol is the stress hormone, known for its role in the body’s “fight-or-flight” response. A rise in this hormone can trigger feelings of irritation, stress, and a general sense of eeriness.

In his Frontier article, Schmaltz noted that when someone visits a reportedly haunted facility, their mood may shift even if they do not see or hear anything out of the ordinary. He says the cause can be attributed to infrasound.

“In an old building, there is a good chance that infrasound is present, particularly in basements where aging pipes and ventilation systems produce low-frequency vibrations,” Schmaltz said. Meaning, while you may attribute the eerie feeling to the location being haunted, it may have been infrasound that made the hair on the back of your neck stand on end.

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This doesn’t mean things can’t be haunted, right?

For those who believe in all things paranormal, don’t fret! The authors of the study noted their findings are based on limited data, and more research is needed to confirm the findings.

“This study was in many ways a first step towards understanding the effects of infrasound on humans,” one researcher noted. “So far, we’ve only tested a specific frequency. There could be many more frequencies and combinations that have their own differential effects.”

That means, for now, you can keep believing in ghosts and take comfort in the fact that you’re not alone. In fact, as Straight Arrow previously reported, one in four Americans is ready to believe stories of paranormal experiences.

A Gallup poll found Americans believe in ghosts more than other paranormal phenomena like astrology, telepathy and reincarnation.

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