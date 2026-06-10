The $5 billion border bridge Trump tried to stop is opening

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
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A $5 billion bridge connecting Canada and the United States will officially open Friday, despite President Donald Trump’s earlier threats to block the project.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Tuesday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, is ready to begin operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday.

Named after the late hockey legend who spent more than two decades with the Detroit Red Wings, the bridge is expected to become a major new crossing for travelers and commercial traffic moving between the two countries.

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Trump opposed the project

The opening comes four months after Trump publicly criticized the bridge and suggested he could stop it from moving forward.

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The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canada crossing, with about 40,000 vehicles daily, promoting trade and commerce.

In February, Trump argued the United States was receiving “virtually no U.S. content” from the project and demanded compensation from Canada. He also suggested the federal government should own at least half of the bridge.

At the time, Trump said the United States was getting “absolutely NOTHING” out of the deal.

Canada financed the construction of the bridge, while ownership and operations are shared between Canadian authorities and the state of Michigan.

The Associated Press reported that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently discussed the project with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, though details of that conversation were not disclosed.

Major trade route

The Windsor-Detroit corridor is one of the most important commercial gateways between the U.S. and Canada. Officials expect the Gordie Howe Bridge to ease congestion at the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the two existing crossings between the cities.

Carney described the bridge as beneficial for travelers and businesses on both sides of the border.

“Great for Canadians going across the border, Americans coming across the border, and for commerce,” he said.

Detroit, Michigan, The Gordie Howe International Bridge, which links Michigan and Ontario, is mostly finished and expected to open in spring 2026. (Photo by: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who backed the project when construction began in 2018, has pushed back on Trump’s criticism. In an op-ed earlier this year, Snyder argued that Michigan secured a 50% ownership stake without contributing construction costs because Canada financed the project and will recover its investment through toll revenue.

“Canada was wonderful and financed the entire bridge,” he wrote. “They will get repaid with interest from the tolls. Michigan and the United States got their half-ownership with no investment. That is a great deal”

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin has also praised the bridge as a major economic asset for Michigan.

The project became entangled in broader tensions between Trump and Carney during disputes over tariffs and cross-border trade, but those disagreements did not stop construction.

Straight Arrow will be in Windsor on Friday, covering the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

A new international bridge linking Detroit and Windsor opens with a ribbon-cutting Friday, adding a third crossing option for travelers and commercial traffic on one of the busiest U.S.-Canada trade corridors.

New crossing now available

The Gordie Howe International Bridge gives travelers and freight carriers a third option between Detroit and Windsor, alongside the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel.

Congestion relief expected

Officials expect the new bridge to ease congestion at the two existing crossings, according to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and project supporters.

Michigan holds ownership stake

Michigan secured a 50% ownership share in the bridge without contributing construction costs, according to former Gov. Rick Snyder, as Canada financed the project and will recoup costs through tolls.

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Behind the numbers

The bridge cost $6.4 billion Canadian dollars (roughly $4.7 billion USD) and was fully funded by Canada. The Ambassador Bridge currently handles 25% of all U.S.-Canada trade and carried $126 billion in truck freight in 2023. A University of Windsor study estimates the new bridge could save truckers $2.3 billion over 30 years by cutting crossing times by 20 minutes.

Community reaction

Windsor City Councillor Renaldo Agostino called the delay "incredibly stressful," while Southwest Detroit Business Association Board Chair Luis Ali said the opening was "really exciting" and saw it as an opportunity to put southwest Detroit on the map. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he expected a "good day" but acknowledged Trump could still derail the opening.

Debunking

Trump claimed Canada owns both sides of the bridge and that it contains "virtually no U.S. content." According to the Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement signed in 2012, the bridge is jointly owned by Canada and Michigan and was built by workers from both countries using steel from both countries.

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Sources

  1. Straight Arrow
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Detroit News

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Sources

  1. Straight Arrow
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Detroit News