The $5 billion border bridge Trump tried to stop is opening

A $5 billion bridge connecting Canada and the United States will officially open Friday, despite President Donald Trump’s earlier threats to block the project.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed Tuesday that the Gordie Howe International Bridge, which links Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, is ready to begin operations. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for Friday.

Named after the late hockey legend who spent more than two decades with the Detroit Red Wings, the bridge is expected to become a major new crossing for travelers and commercial traffic moving between the two countries.

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Trump opposed the project

The opening comes four months after Trump publicly criticized the bridge and suggested he could stop it from moving forward.

In February, Trump argued the United States was receiving “virtually no U.S. content” from the project and demanded compensation from Canada. He also suggested the federal government should own at least half of the bridge.

At the time, Trump said the United States was getting “absolutely NOTHING” out of the deal.

Canada financed the construction of the bridge, while ownership and operations are shared between Canadian authorities and the state of Michigan.

The Associated Press reported that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recently discussed the project with White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, though details of that conversation were not disclosed.

Major trade route

The Windsor-Detroit corridor is one of the most important commercial gateways between the U.S. and Canada. Officials expect the Gordie Howe Bridge to ease congestion at the Ambassador Bridge and the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel, the two existing crossings between the cities.

Carney described the bridge as beneficial for travelers and businesses on both sides of the border.

“Great for Canadians going across the border, Americans coming across the border, and for commerce,” he said.

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Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who backed the project when construction began in 2018, has pushed back on Trump’s criticism. In an op-ed earlier this year, Snyder argued that Michigan secured a 50% ownership stake without contributing construction costs because Canada financed the project and will recover its investment through toll revenue.

“Canada was wonderful and financed the entire bridge,” he wrote. “They will get repaid with interest from the tolls. Michigan and the United States got their half-ownership with no investment. That is a great deal”

Democratic Sen. Elissa Slotkin has also praised the bridge as a major economic asset for Michigan.

The project became entangled in broader tensions between Trump and Carney during disputes over tariffs and cross-border trade, but those disagreements did not stop construction.

Straight Arrow will be in Windsor on Friday, covering the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

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