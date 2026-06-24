The AI boom is straining the grid. Congress wants tech to pay – literally

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

The battle over AI data centers and their impact on local communities is moving to Capitol Hill.

A House Energy and Commerce Committee panel is set to consider a bipartisan bill on Wednesday that would require data center developers to help cover the cost of power-grid upgrades needed to support their growing electricity demands.

The proposal, known as the Ratepayer Protection Act, is sponsored by Republican Rep. Gabe Evans of Colorado and Democratic Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Who pays for AI’s power needs?

The bill would require utilities to seek financial commitments from large electricity users — including many data centers — before making major upgrades needed to serve them.

Supporters say the goal is simple: keep homeowners and small businesses from absorbing the costs of infrastructure built primarily to support the AI boom.

“Families and small businesses across the country shouldn’t be left to foot the bill for this new development, though the benefits of these innovations will be felt by all of society,” House Energy and Commerce Chair Brett Guthrie( R-Ky) said in a statement.

CNBC reported the measure represents one of Congress’ first major efforts to address the enormous power demands created by artificial intelligence.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Companies including Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and xAI are among the nation’s largest builders and operators of AI-focused data centers.

Growing local backlash

Opposition to new data centers has been growing across the country.

As Straight Arrow’s Keaton Peters reported this month, residents have increasingly packed public meetings to challenge proposed projects over concerns about electricity demand, water consumption and quality-of-life impacts.

Programs.com reported that large data centers consume approximately 5 million gallons of water each day for cooling and require significant amounts of electricity to operate.

AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File

BloombergNEF projects data-center power demand could reach 106 gigawatts by 2035 — roughly double California’s current electricity demand.

Supporters argue those costs should be borne by the companies driving the demand rather than by utility customers.

The bill must clear the House Energy and Commerce Committee before advancing to the full House and Senate.

Round out your reading

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Tags: , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A bipartisan bill under congressional consideration would determine whether utility customers or data center companies pay for power-grid upgrades driven by AI infrastructure growth.

Utility bills at stake

Supporters say the bill is intended to prevent homeowners and small businesses from absorbing grid upgrade costs tied to data center expansion, though the legislation has not yet passed.

Local resource pressures

Residents in communities near data centers have raised concerns at public meetings about electricity demand, water consumption and quality-of-life impacts from these facilities.

Scale of power demand

BloombergNEF projects data-center electricity demand could reach 106 gigawatts by 2035, roughly double California's current electricity demand, according to the article.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. 119th Congress, U.S. House
  2. BloombergNEF
  3. CNBC
  4. Straight Arrow
  5. Programs.com

Sources

  1. 119th Congress, U.S. House
  2. BloombergNEF
  3. CNBC
  4. Straight Arrow
  5. Programs.com