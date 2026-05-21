The bone found near Nancy Guthrie’s home is definitely not hers. It’s 750 years old. 

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today Show host Savannah Guthrie, was taken from her home more than three months ago, and since then, there have been very few clues as to where she may be or whether she is still alive.

So, when a YouTuber found a bone near her home, the world was hooked, sharing the story on social media and amongst friends.

Many thought the bone could be Guthrie’s. But it’s not. In fact, it’s likely around 750 years old.

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Bone discovery

Local police and the FBI have continued investigating Guthrie’s disappearance, searching the area around her home in Arizona. But they’re not the only ones.

Podcasters, influencers and YouTubers have also been visiting the area, hoping to make discoveries of their own. It was one of them who found the bone earlier this month, suggesting the discovery could finally break open the case.

Alec Wysopal, who operates the YouTube account AJDoubleU News, has been live-streaming on his channel for weeks, searching for Guthrie or any clues that could lead to her kidnapper.

Earlier this month, he came across a bone that he originally thought was a dog’s. But as he dug it out of the ground, he saw that it was much too big and called the authorities.

Local authorities arrived on the scene and quickly discovered the bone did not require a criminal investigation. Rather, a Tucson police spokesperson declared, “This will be a prehistoric anthropological investigation.”

It’s definitely not Guthrie

Still, authorities contacted archeological experts, including James Watson, the curator of bioarchaeology at the Arizona State Museum and an expert on prehistoric remains.

He determined, according to The New York Times, that the bone dated back to the period between 650 and 1250 A.D. He said it’s likely from a time when the Hohokam people tended farms and lived in the area.

The Hohokam people were known as “masters of the desert,” and their villages were renowned for their remarkable stability. Hohokam farmers, specifically, mastered the desert by successfully growing crops in the same locations for hundreds of years.

No doubt, it’s a cool discovery, especially for a YouTuber. But it means the hunt for Guthrie, or any clues that lead to her location, continues.

Guthrie’s disappearance

Guthrie was last seen shortly before 10 p.m. MST Saturday, Jan. 31, after returning home from dinner with family. When she failed to show up for church the next morning, relatives called the sheriff’s department to check on her well-being.

Authorities soon announced that they believed Guthrie was taken from her bed while she slept and they considered the case a criminal abduction.

“We know she didn’t just walk out of there,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told reporters.

From the start, Nanos emphasized that the case was not dementia-related, as Guthrie was of sound mind. But he said she had limited mobility and could not have left on her own.

Investigators examined Guthrie’s house for days after her disappearance, but provided few details on the scene. However, CBS News obtained video footage showing blood droplets outside the front door, and authorities later said DNA tests confirmed it was Guthrie’s.

They also discovered that her doorbell camera and pacemaker app were disabled early Sunday morning, around the time investigators think she was abducted.

However, investigators were able to attain some footage from the camera before it was disabled, showing a masked person outside her door. Those photos and video clips were circulated widely online, but no suspect has been named.

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