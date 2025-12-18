Unbiased. Straight Facts.
The Civil War ended 160 years ago. Why is Robert E. Lee trending today?

Krystal Nurse
The statue of Barbara Rose Johns stands in the U.S. Capitol, in place of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee. Johns is honored for her fight against segregation in education.
Image credit: Aul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Barbara Rose Johns

A controversy erupted after a statue of Johns, who protested in 1951 against overcrowding and poor educational materials at her segregated Virginia high school, was placed in the U.S. Capitol.

Gen. Robert E. Lee

The Johns statue replaced one honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, whose leadership in the Civil War and treatment of formerly enslaved people prompted protests and discussions amid a racial reckoning in 2020.

Social media pushback

A number of users on X were skeptical about Johns’ impact on American history and claimed that Lee was more significant and should not have been replaced.

Full story

A Black woman who led a walkout to protest conditions at her segregated high school in Virginia is now immortalized in the U.S. Capitol. Her statue rests in the same space that one of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee formerly stood, and many conservatives are not happy about it.

A controversy erupted online, as many commenters complained that the statue switch erased Lee’s legacy. Some claimed the Confederacy was in the right during the Civil War, and others evoked a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced in American society.

The complaints, however, were met with derision from people who pointed out that Lee led an army against his own country and that history has judged him as a cruel master to the enslaved people on his Virginia plantation.

“The past is never dead,” writer William Faulkner wrote 75 years ago. “It’s not even past.”

The dispute over a statue in the Capitol proves his point.

Bill O’Leary/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

Why Lee’s statue was taken down

In 2020, then-Gov. Ralph Northam, D-Va., requested that Lee’s statue be removed from Emancipation Hall in the U.S. Capitol after weeks of protests and public pressure following the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. People then pointed to Lee’s ownership of slaves, his leading the Confederate Army in the Civil War and his negative views about Black people’s rights.

Northam’s Republican successor brought a very different statue to the Capitol.

“Today we gathered in Emancipation Hall of the U.S. Capitol to dedicate the Barbara Rose Johns statue, to honor her legacy as a trailblazer, and ensure her story of courage and conscience is a story for generations to come,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wrote on X Tuesday. “You can’t tell the story of Virginia, or the story of how our nation overcame segregation, without telling the story of Barbara Rose Johns.”

The statue of Johns rests in the National Statuary Hall Collection, which honors two historic figures from each state. Johns and George Washington represent Virginia. Other notable statues include former President Gerald Ford for Michigan, Chief Standing Bear for Nevada and Po’pay for New Mexico, to name a few.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., called Johns “one of America’s true trailblazers” on Tuesday during an unveiling ceremony.

However, online commenters quickly began criticizing the statue — and Johns herself, for being supposedly unremarkable.

“One way to destroy a people is to demonize their past while erasing the symbols and understanding of their own history,” Adam Johnston, a contributor to the conservative publication The Federalist, wrote on X. “Another is by replacing the native population through mass immigration. We are suffering through both.”

A teen’s fight for equality

Johns was 16 in 1951 when she walked out of the segregated Robert Russa Moton High School in Farmville, Virginia, leading a student strike to demand better facilities and supplies, according to the Architect of the Capitol

Artist Steven Weitzman constructed the bronze statue that showed Johns holding a tattered textbook, “The History of Virginia,” that represented the quality of materials provided to students at the high school. She convinced 450 peers to walk out and commence a two-week strike, which ended after a threat for legal action. Students later persuaded lawyers from the NAACP to represent them in court. 

Their case was one of five consolidated into Brown v. Topeka Board of Education before the U.S. Supreme Court case. A landmark 1954 decision outlawed segregation in public schools. 

Johns attended Spelman College in Atlanta and graduated from Drexel University in 1979. She married William H. R. Powell Jr. and had five children. Johns died in 1991 from bone cancer.

Weitzman inscribed a quote from Johns on the statue: “Are we going to just accept these conditions? Or are we going to do something about it?”

Bill O’Leary/ The Washington Post via Getty Images

Statue ignites social media debate

The erection of the bronze statue featuring Johns sparked debate online about Lee’s contributions to American history, his role in the Civil War and an even thornier topic: who gets honored in America. 

A number of posts criticized Virginia officials for honoring a person whom “nobody knows,” as far-right podcaster Matt Walsh wrote on X. Walsh has often amplified the great replacement theory that non-white immigrants are taking over places and countries with majority-white populations. It started in Scandinavia, and has since spread to other western societies, according to George Washington University.

Others on social media pointed to Lee’s stance in the Civil War, which split the country in the 1860s over the right to own slaves. Lee, a West Point graduate, was offered a leadership role in the Union Army, but turned it down to head Confederate forces through the bloody four-year war. Then-President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation declared slavery illegal in 1863, and the Union finally won the war two years later.

“The problem with Robert E. Lee was that he took up arms and sought to kill Americans in defense of a regime that wanted to preserve literal slavery in perpetuity, even though it’s self evident that our Creator endowed all of us w/ rights to liberty and the pursuit of happiness,” journalist Conor Friedersdorf of The Atlantic wrote on X in response to Johnston.

Lee statue’s status

The Lee statue was retired from the capitol following Northam’s directive. 

It now rests in the Lost Cause long-term exhibit at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond. The museum sits on a street named for Arthur Ashe, a descendant of slaves who became one of the most successful professional tennis players of the 20th century.

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow News based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The replacement of Robert E. Lee's statue in the U.S. Capitol with one of civil rights activist Barbara Rose Johns highlights ongoing debates over which historical figures are commemorated in public spaces and reflects broader national conversations about history, race and memory.

Historical memory

Disputes over monuments and statues reveal how the United States grapples with its historical legacy and the figures chosen to represent different values and eras.

Racial justice

The honoring of Barbara Rose Johns underscores attempts to recognize those who led efforts against segregation and fought for civil rights in American history.

Public debate

Reactions to the statue swap, especially on social media, show how changes in public commemoration can spark polarized discussions about national identity and whose stories are celebrated.

Get the big picture

Behind the numbers

The statue of Barbara Rose Johns replaced Robert E. Lee’s after representing Virginia for 111 years in the U.S. Capitol. About 200 members of Johns’ family attended the unveiling and the event was considered one of the largest for such a ceremony.

History lesson

The decision to replace the statue is part of a broader historical trend in the U.S. to reassess public memorials from the Jim Crow and segregation eras, similar to actions taken since the 1960s Civil Rights Movement.

Solution spotlight

Virginia’s commission process — involving community input and expert recommendations — created a transparent model for reviewing statues and monuments, ultimately selecting Johns to represent progress towards educational equality.

Sources

  1. The American Civil War Museum
  2. National Park Service
  3. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin via X
  4. Architect of the Capitol

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame Barbara Rose Johns' statue as a "powerful shift in historical memory," celebrating her "courage reshaped American education" and "helped end school segregation" with highly positive language.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present the event as a "trade" or "unveiling," providing specific details like the statue's physical attributes and its significance as the "15th woman" in Statuary Hall.
  • Media outlets on the right while presenting Johns as a "civil rights trailblazer," de-emphasizes her direct connection to the *Brown v. Board of Education* ruling, instead explicitly stating Robert E. Lee "fought to preserve slavery" to assert the "symbolism was hard to miss."

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

136 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Starting Tuesday, the U.S. Capitol will display a statue of Barbara Rose Johns, known for protesting poor conditions at her segregated Virginia high school, replacing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue that was removed years ago.
  • The unveiling ceremony will feature Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, Democratic Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Virginia's congressional delegation.
  • The statue of Johns, sculpted by Steven Weitzman, received final approval from the Architect of the Capitol in July 2025.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec. 16, a statue of Barbara Rose Johns was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol, replacing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the National Statuary Hall Collection.
  • Virginia requested Lee's removal in 2020 amid nationwide reckoning after George Floyd's killing, and the Virginia Commission on Historical Statues, chaired by Sen. L. Louise Lucas, selected Johns from more than 80 write-ins.
  • The bronze, created by Steven Weitzman, depicts Johns as a 16‑year‑old holding a worn book aloft beside a pedestal quoting Scripture, donated to the National Statuary Hall Collection this year.

Key points from the Right

  • Barbara Rose Johns was a 16-year-old civil rights activist when she led a walkout in 1951 to protest poor conditions at her segregated high school in Farmville, Virginia.
  • Her actions contributed to the landmark Supreme Court case Brown v. Board of Education, which ended school segregation.
  • Prominent figures, including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Virginia officials, attended the unveiling ceremony with over 200 members of Johns's family, marking one of the largest gatherings for a statue unveiling.

Other (sources without bias rating):

