The Epstein files are supposed to be released by Friday. Here’s what to expect

Mikael Thalen

Summary

Epstein files

The Department of Justice must release its files on deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Friday deadline

The 30 day deadline, set in motion in November, requires the files to be released by Friday, Dec. 19.

File contents

The Department of Justice is required to release its investigatory material, which includes court documents, victim testimony and more.

Full story

They have spawned conspiracy theories across the political spectrum. They have connected powerful men to an assortment of tawdry activities. They have exposed the immense harm done to an untold number of young women and teenage girls.

And those documents, photographs and emails were merely a sample of what’s to come as the Department of Justice prepares to release all — or at least a substantial portion of — its files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Friday is the deadline for the department to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law — backed by all but one member of Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in November — gave the agency 30 days to release its records on a case that continues to draw intense public interest.

The law allows the department to redact key portions of the documents, both to protect survivors’ privacy and to avoid compromising any ongoing investigations. Two Democratic lawmakers last week requested an audit to determine whether documents have been altered or concealed.

Even before the files are released, many of those whose names may be included have denied any knowledge of sex trafficking or other wrongdoing by Epstein. They include both the sitting president, Trump, and one of his predecessors, former President Bill Clinton.

Years of controversy

The files relate to the Justice Department’s investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide. 

Epstein was long accused of operating a network that supplied underage girls and young women not only to himself but to other high-profile individuals. The department is expected to provide a wide array of material, including previously unreleased court records and victim statements. Other files designated for release include internal DOJ correspondence and travel records for any of Epstein’s vehicles or aircraft. 

For years, questions have swirled about who flew on Epstein’s private plane to his island in the Caribbean, where he allegedly provided young girls to his friends for sexual encounters. The BBC recently reported that at least 90 flights connected to Epstein flew in and out of airports in the United Kingdom and that three British women whom he allegedly trafficked appeared in records of those flights.

The impending release comes after years of controversy surrounding the case. Despite calling for the files’ release during the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump reversed his stance shortly after entering office. The eventual support for disclosure by the president, who has repeatedly referred to the Epstein case as a “Democrat hoax,” came after months of public pressure.

Trump, who was friends with Epstein until a reported falling out in the mid-2000s, has not been accused of wrongdoing, but has nevertheless attempted to distance himself from the sex offender. Photographs from the late 1990s and early 2000s show Trump with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with him to sexually abuse minors. Other photos from Epstein’s estate show Trump with young women at an Epstein party.

Photos of prominent people

The Justice Department’s files will join a growing cache of Epstein-related documents already made public. 

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee last week published about 100 photos in two batches from a collection of more than 95,000 obtained from Epstein’s estate. The photos showed prominent individuals such as Trump, Bill Clinton, Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, movie director and actor Woody Allen and former Harvard president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

In September, the committee released 33,295 pages of records related to Epstein after it subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi. The files contained, among other things, the surveillance footage from the evening Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York.

In October and November, tens of thousands of additional pages of documents, including emails from Epstein’s Gmail account, were made public by the committee. 

But not all document releases have been sanctioned.

Emails hacked from the inbox of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak also contained communications with Epstein. As exclusively reported by Straight Arrow News, Barak was seen complimenting Epstein’s “impressive island” in one of the emails.

SAN’s reporting also showed that Barak had been emailed about accusations against Epstein at least 8 years before he denied having known of Epstein’s behavior.

Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow News, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Sources

  1. AFP
  2. BBC
  3. Congress.gov

Timeline

  • Democrats in the House Oversight Committee released more photos related to the investigation of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
    House Oversight Committee
    U.S.
    Friday

    House Democrats release more photos of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate

    Democrats in the House Oversight Committee have released batches of photos they received from the estate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The new photos featured President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, filmmaker Woody Allen and other prominent figures.  The committee pursued further on releasing images Epstein’s estate shared with them for what they…

  • The House Oversight Democrats released emails Wednesday that claimed to show President Donald Trump was aware of Jeffrey Epstein’s conduct.
    Anna Moneymaker/ Getty Images
    U.S.
    Nov 12

    Epstein alleged in emails that Trump ‘knew about the girls’

    President Donald Trump “knew about the girls” allegedly trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, according to emails released Wednesday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee. The emails — from Epstein to his longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and the author Michael Wolff — suggested Trump was aware of the late financier’s conduct for years. In one email,…

  • Some of the long-awaited "Epstein files" have dropped on Capitol Hill, but the release is raising more questions than answers.
    Brian Snyder via Reuters
    Politics
    Sep 3

    House panel releases 33,000 pages in Epstein files

    Some of the long-awaited “Epstein files” have dropped on Capitol Hill, but the release has raised more questions than answers. The House Oversight Committee released more than 33,000 pages of records to the public, files that came from the Justice Department. The documents include flight logs, court filings, jail surveillance footage, redacted records, depositions and…

  • The House Judiciary Committee was criticized Thursday afternoon after Rick Rolling its X followers by stating it had the Epstein client list.
    Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
    Politics
    Aug 26

    House panel subpoenas Epstein estate records, including ‘birthday book’

    The House Oversight Committee has increased pressure on the Jeffrey Epstein estate by issuing a subpoena for more key documents. Among the records lawmakers seek is Epstein’s infamous “birthday book,” which Ghislaine Maxwell compiled for his 50th birthday. The subpoena also demanded “any document that could be reasonably construed as a potential client list tied to sex…

  • The Justice Department is expected to deliver the first batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to Congress on Friday.
    Davidoff Studios/Getty Images
    U.S.
    Aug 22

    Congress to receive first batch of Epstein files Friday

    The Justice Department (DOJ) is expected to deliver the first batch of Jeffrey Epstein files to Congress on Friday. However, it doesn’t anticipate a complete data dump in the near future. The House Oversight Committee, led by Chairman James Comer, subpoenaed the Epstein documents last month after months of fighting. Epstein file release Both Republicans and Democrats have called…

  • The U.S. Department of Justice will begin providing files related to infamous sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein this week.
    Eric Lee/Getty Images
    U.S.
    Aug 19

    Justice Department will start providing Epstein files this week

    The U.S. Department of Justice will begin providing files related to infamous sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to members of Congress this week. The House Oversight Committee said the records will start coming in on Friday. Committee subpoena That committee subpoenaed the Epstein files on Tuesday, Aug. 5 and set a deadline for Tuesday. Committee Chair…

  • Two recent decisions from the Trump administration have put President Donald Trump at odds with some of his supporters on and off Capitol Hill.
    Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
    U.S.
    Jul 8

    President Trump splits with MAGA on two campaign issues

    Two recent decisions have put President Donald Trump at odds with some of his supporters on and off Capitol Hill. Some members of the Make America Great Again movement disagree with the president’s plan to send more weapons to Ukraine, while some question his administration’s recent conclusion on the Jeffrey Epstein files. Ukraine weapons shipment…

