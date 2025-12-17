The Epstein files are supposed to be released by Friday. Here’s what to expect

They have spawned conspiracy theories across the political spectrum. They have connected powerful men to an assortment of tawdry activities. They have exposed the immense harm done to an untold number of young women and teenage girls.

And those documents, photographs and emails were merely a sample of what’s to come as the Department of Justice prepares to release all — or at least a substantial portion of — its files on the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Friday is the deadline for the department to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The law — backed by all but one member of Congress and signed by President Donald Trump in November — gave the agency 30 days to release its records on a case that continues to draw intense public interest.

The law allows the department to redact key portions of the documents, both to protect survivors’ privacy and to avoid compromising any ongoing investigations. Two Democratic lawmakers last week requested an audit to determine whether documents have been altered or concealed.

Even before the files are released, many of those whose names may be included have denied any knowledge of sex trafficking or other wrongdoing by Epstein. They include both the sitting president, Trump, and one of his predecessors, former President Bill Clinton.

Years of controversy

The files relate to the Justice Department’s investigation into the disgraced financier, who died in a New York jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges. Epstein’s death was ruled a suicide.

Epstein was long accused of operating a network that supplied underage girls and young women not only to himself but to other high-profile individuals. The department is expected to provide a wide array of material, including previously unreleased court records and victim statements. Other files designated for release include internal DOJ correspondence and travel records for any of Epstein’s vehicles or aircraft.

For years, questions have swirled about who flew on Epstein’s private plane to his island in the Caribbean, where he allegedly provided young girls to his friends for sexual encounters. The BBC recently reported that at least 90 flights connected to Epstein flew in and out of airports in the United Kingdom and that three British women whom he allegedly trafficked appeared in records of those flights.



The impending release comes after years of controversy surrounding the case. Despite calling for the files’ release during the 2024 presidential campaign, Trump reversed his stance shortly after entering office. The eventual support for disclosure by the president, who has repeatedly referred to the Epstein case as a “Democrat hoax,” came after months of public pressure.



Trump, who was friends with Epstein until a reported falling out in the mid-2000s, has not been accused of wrongdoing, but has nevertheless attempted to distance himself from the sex offender. Photographs from the late 1990s and early 2000s show Trump with Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend and longtime associate who is serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with him to sexually abuse minors. Other photos from Epstein’s estate show Trump with young women at an Epstein party.

Photos of prominent people

The Justice Department’s files will join a growing cache of Epstein-related documents already made public.

Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee last week published about 100 photos in two batches from a collection of more than 95,000 obtained from Epstein’s estate. The photos showed prominent individuals such as Trump, Bill Clinton, Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, movie director and actor Woody Allen and former Harvard president and Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.



In September, the committee released 33,295 pages of records related to Epstein after it subpoenaed Attorney General Pam Bondi. The files contained, among other things, the surveillance footage from the evening Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in New York.



In October and November, tens of thousands of additional pages of documents, including emails from Epstein’s Gmail account, were made public by the committee.

But not all document releases have been sanctioned.

Emails hacked from the inbox of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak also contained communications with Epstein. As exclusively reported by Straight Arrow News, Barak was seen complimenting Epstein’s “impressive island” in one of the emails.

SAN’s reporting also showed that Barak had been emailed about accusations against Epstein at least 8 years before he denied having known of Epstein’s behavior.