The fighting has ended in Iran. Now comes the $80 billion bill: Report

Craig Nigrelli
Image credit: U.S. Central Command via Getty Images
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As lawmakers continue debating President Donald Trump’s peace deal with Iran and the potential cost of rebuilding the country, a new figure is emerging in Washington: $80 billion.

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Pentagon preparing funding request?

The Wall Street Journal reported the Pentagon is seeking roughly $80 billion from Congress to cover the cost of military operations tied to the Iran war, along with other defense-related expenses.

According to the report, Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg discussed the figure during calls with lawmakers this week.

Pictured: Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Members of Congress have been pressing the administration for a full accounting of the war’s cost since military operations began in late February. Some lawmakers have also raised concerns about depleted munitions stockpiles and whether the U.S. could face shortages if another major conflict emerges elsewhere.

Where the money would go

The Journal reported the funding would help cover munitions, military operations, ship deployments and personnel costs.

Defense officials have warned that the Pentagon could begin running short of money for ongoing operations as early as this summer without additional funding from Congress. Military leaders have cautioned that training exercises and other priorities could face cuts if a supplemental spending bill is not approved.

(U.S. Central Command via Getty Images)

The Pentagon’s fiscal year 2026 budget is roughly $1 trillion.

Any supplemental request would first require approval from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) before being sent to Congress.

Neither the Pentagon, the White House nor OMB have publicly commented on the reported $80 billion figure.

Hegseth raises funding questions

The Journal reported Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth discussed potential defense funding needs with Republican senators this week.

As Straight Arrow previously reported, Hegseth suggested in March that war-related costs could eventually reach $200 billion.

“It takes money to kill bad guys. So we are going back to Congress and folks there to ensure that we are properly funded for what’s being done, for what we may have to do in the future,” Hegseth said at the time.  

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R) (Omar Havana/Getty Images)

The Pentagon estimated the cost of the Iran war at $29 billion in May. That figure is now expected to be significantly higher.

Military spending has also increased because of U.S. operations in Venezuela, including the removal of former leader Nicolás Maduro, as well as expanded counter-narcotics missions in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific.

Funding fight looms

Any supplemental spending request is likely to trigger a new debate over Trump’s decision to enter the war without congressional authorization.

Some lawmakers have already said they will oppose additional funding unless Congress formally approves military operations. Democrats have repeatedly argued the war was conducted without proper authorization.

Passing a supplemental package through the Senate would likely require bipartisan support to clear the chamber’s 60-vote threshold.

Republicans could instead attempt to use budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority. However, some GOP lawmakers have already voiced opposition to that approach.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

The Pentagon is reportedly seeking $80 billion from Congress to cover ongoing military costs, a request that would add to federal spending already under strain and faces a contested path to approval.

Pentagon funding may run short

Defense officials warned the Pentagon could begin running short of money for ongoing operations as early as this summer without a supplemental spending bill from Congress.

Military readiness faces cuts

Military leaders cautioned that training exercises and other priorities could face cuts if Congress does not approve additional funding.

Congressional fight over spending

Passing a supplemental package would likely require 60 Senate votes, and some lawmakers from both parties have already signaled opposition to various paths forward.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Wall Street Journal
  2. Straight Arrow

Sources

  1. Wall Street Journal
  2. Straight Arrow