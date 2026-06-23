The first note demanded $4 million. The second said Nancy Guthrie was dead

A second message sent days after Nancy Guthrie disappeared said the 84-year-old died shortly after her abduction and was buried outdoors, according to multiple reports published this week.

The contents of that note had not previously been made public. Reporting by ABC News, NBC News, CNN and NewsNation indicates investigators believed it was one of two messages sent in the days after Guthrie vanished that may have come directly from the people responsible for her kidnapping.

Guthrie, the mother of “Today” co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared from her home near Tucson on Feb. 1. More than four months later, she has not been found.

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Two notes drew investigators’ attention

The disappearance generated a flood of emails, ransom demands and messages claiming knowledge of the case. Authorities later determined many of them were fake.

Of the many messages sent after Guthrie disappeared, investigators focused on two they believed could have come from the abductors.

The first claimed Guthrie was alive and demanded $4 million in bitcoin for her release.

The second delivered a very different message. Sources familiar with the investigation say the author wrote that Guthrie died shortly after being taken and was buried “in nature.”

The #FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and/or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance.



She was last seen at her residence in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood of Tucson, Arizona, on the… pic.twitter.com/4GsKV7zFxo — FBI (@FBI) February 5, 2026

The message reportedly said her death was accidental. Airmail reported that it also included details about the night she disappeared and was linked to the same IP address used in an earlier communication.

Unlike the first note, it did not seek additional money, offer the return of Guthrie’s body or include an apology.

The family’s response

Shortly after the second note was received, Savannah Guthrie released a video alongside her brother and sister directed at the person responsible.

“We received your message and we understand,” Guthrie said. “We beg you now to return our mother to us.”

The family ended the appeal with a pledge to pay for her return.

At the time, they did not disclose what prompted the video.

The contents of the notes remained private for months after investigators and the Guthrie family asked media outlets that received them not to disclose details publicly. The goal was to preserve information that could help authenticate any future communication from the abductor.

Four months later, few answers

No arrests have been announced and no suspect has been publicly identified.

In February, the FBI released doorbell-camera images showing a masked man outside Guthrie’s home around the time she disappeared. Investigators later identified him as a suspect and asked the public for help identifying him.

The FBI said the man was between 5-foot-9 and 5-foot-10, of average build, and carrying a black Ozark Trail backpack.

The search has generated thousands of tips but no public breakthrough.

Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance, including two videos of the individual.



Anyone with information, please contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit https://t.co/h2BxNqRZuJ pic.twitter.com/ovGeHKCBel — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) February 10, 2026

In March, Savannah Guthrie acknowledged how little her family knew about what happened.

“Honestly, we don’t know anything,” she told former Today co-host Hoda Kotb.

More than 20 weeks after Nancy Guthrie disappeared, investigators still do not know where she is, who took her or whether either of the two messages came from the person responsible.

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