A private CBS staff meeting becomes an open fight over ’60 Minutes’

Anchor Scott Pelley openly challenged CBS News leadership during a staff meeting Monday, turning what was supposed to be a friendly introduction to the new executive producer overseeing “60 Minutes” into a blunt argument about who gets to make decisions at one of television’s most valuable news franchises.

The meeting was called to introduce Nick Bilton, the journalist and author recently hired to help lead the broadcast.

It followed a series of controversial changes inside the program, including the removal of executive producer Tanya Simon, as well as correspondents Sharyn Alfonsi and Cecilia Vega — moves that have left many employees trying to understand what CBS ultimately wants the program to become.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Pelley challenges Bilton and CBS leadership

According to reporting from The New York Times and CNN, Pelley used the meeting to question both Bilton’s credentials and the role of CBS News editor in chief Bari Weiss in reshaping the organization.

Bilton told staff that Weiss supported “60 Minutes” and wanted it to succeed.

Pelley responded sharply.

According to a recording obtained by The New York Times, he accused Weiss of “murdering” the show.

“She is murdering ‘60 Minutes,’” Pelley told Bilton. “She does not love this place. She was brought in to kill it, and she’s been doing exactly that.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 19: Bari Weiss speaks onstage during Book Club Event With Peggy Noonan on November 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for The Free Press)

Pelley’s comments reflected concerns that have circulated inside CBS for months as executives have reshuffled leadership and pushed for changes aimed at expanding the network’s reach beyond traditional television audiences.

Some staffers have questioned whether executives brought in from outside the program fully understand why “60 Minutes” works, or how much change viewers will tolerate before it starts feeling like a different show.

The debate intensified after Paramount Skydance acquired Bari Weiss’s media company, The Free Press, and installed Weiss as editor-in-chief of CBS News. Company executives described the move as part of a broader effort to remake the news division, while critics inside CBS viewed it as a sharp break from the culture and editorial approach that had defined the network for decades.

It is against that backdrop that Pelley’s remarks landed with unusual force inside the newsroom.

Bilton defends his plans

According to the reports, Bilton rejected the idea that he had been hired to transform “60 Minutes” into a social-media product.

Instead, he told the staff that journalism would remain at the center of the broadcast and hit back at Pelley’s comments that he was unqualified for the job.

“I have been a journalist for 25 years, Scott. I’ve sat across from incredibly powerful people like you have, and none of it intimidates me. OK?” Bilton told Pelley. “So you are not going to intimidate me in front of this group of people. I want that to be clear.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – OCTOBER 09: Special correspondent at Vanity Fair, Nick Bilton speaks onstage at Day 1 of the Vanity Fair New Establishment Summit 2018 at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on October 9, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

A disagreement that spilled outside the room

The exchange reportedly lasted about 15 minutes before the meeting ended.

Disagreements inside news organizations are common. What made this one different was who was involved, what was said and how quickly details escaped the room.

Jai Lennard/CBS News via Getty Images

“60 Minutes” remains one of the most influential and profitable properties in television news. Decisions about who runs it, how it grows and who gets to shape those decisions carry unusual weight inside CBS.

Neither Pelley nor Bilton has publicly expanded on the confrontation.

Round out your reading