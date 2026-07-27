The Iran war death toll is rising. So is confusion over the count

The Pentagon now separates public casualty totals from the Iran war across two parts of its database, a change that came after lawmakers and military families questioned whether the department had understated the war’s toll.

The Defense Casualty Analysis System now lists some Iran-related casualties under Operation Epic Fury and others under a new, generic category called “overseas operations casualties.”

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The change makes the overall count harder to see at a glance because the public must now combine figures from more than one Pentagon page.



Defense Casualty Analysis System

What changed

The updated database again includes four recent service member deaths but places them in the separate overseas operations category.

The updated numbers now show 18 U.S. service members killed and 624 wounded since the war began Feb. 28.

The biggest change involves casualties since July 7, when the ceasefire started to break down and fighting intensified. The Pentagon now lists 207 service members wounded since that date, 142 more than it had previously reported.

Part of the dispute involves how the Pentagon counts troops as wounded or injured. Democratic senators said Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell acknowledged that nearly 100 service members had been injured since July 7. The updated database now lists 207 wounded-in-action cases under the new “Overseas Operations” category. Parnell rejected claims of concealment as “fabrications.”

Defense Department policy defines wounded in action broadly, including blast concussions and other injuries caused by hostile action.

Why July 7 matters

The July 7 date is more than an accounting detail.

The administration has treated the latest round of fighting as a separate phase from the conflict that began in February, a position tied to its War Powers Act argument.

The War Powers Act requires the president to end military operations within 60 days unless Congress authorizes them. Administration officials have argued that an April ceasefire stopped the clock on the first phase of the conflict.

Some lawmakers in both parties have challenged that interpretation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Congress in April that the administration believed the ceasefire paused the War Powers clock. Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., said that claim raised constitutional concerns, while Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., argued the U.S. remained at war with Iran because of the ongoing naval blockade.

Why lawmakers are pressing

The casualty-reporting changes have drawn scrutiny from Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

In a letter to Hegseth, Democratic senators requested a “comprehensive accounting” of service members killed and wounded in the Iran war.

“The American people, Congress, service members and their families are entitled to a full and accurate accounting of the human costs of war,” the senators wrote.

The House also voted for a second time to direct Trump to end the war in Iran or seek explicit authorization to continue it.

What remains unclear

The Pentagon has not fully explained why it created the new casualty category or why some deaths and injuries shifted on the public website.

Acting Pentagon press secretary Joel Valdez previously attributed the changing numbers to “temporary data disruptions.” A Pentagon spokesman later referred questions about the new numbers and reporting system to the White House, which did not immediately comment.

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