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The perfect storm of conditions pushing national debt toward $40T

Julia Marshall
The National Debt surpassed $39 trillion Tuesday, joining a growing list of trillion-dollar milestones that have come at an exponential rate.
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The National Debt surpassed $39 trillion this week, joining a growing list of trillion-dollar milestones that have come at an exponential rate. And while the rate at which the debt grows ebbs and flows with the political climate, the past year of growth is unlike anything the U.S. has seen in recent history, with the debt rising by roughly $1 trillion every five months.

The national debt, which began at $75 million in 1791 to fund the Revolutionary War, has seen recent spikes, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and the 2008 Great Recession. 

However, the most recent rates are causing concern.

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Recent trillion-dollar milestones

Most recently, the national debt jumped by $1 trillion in five months. It hit $38 trillion in October 2025 and rose to $39 trillion on Tuesday. 

The latest jump comes after months of a year’s worth of trillion-dollar jumps. According to the U.S. debt clock, the last few times the debt has jumped $1 trillion, it’s been in just a matter of months. 

It took just 72 days for the debt to go from $37 trillion to $38 trillion, and 118 days to go from $35 trillion to $36 trillion.

The only other time the national debt accumulated $1 trillion this fast was during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to PBS. 

All these spikes contribute to the national debt growing by around $3 trillion in the last year.

What causes spikes in the national debt? 

What causes spikes in the national debt can be explained in two ways: simply, and with a bit more depth. A surface-level explanation is that the debt rises when the government spends more money than it earns. 

When looking for specifics, poor budgeting, unexpected disasters, health crises and unexpected military operations can all play a role. 

This specific spike, according to the Government Accountability Office, has three main causes: an increase in debt interest, a rise in Social Security and Medicare payments, and unexpected health crises, natural disasters, and military conflicts — for example, the war in Iran.  

What economists are saying

Michael Peterson, CEO and chairman of the Michael G. Peterson Foundation, called the growth rate “alarming” and “unsustainable,” saying that the debt will hit $40 trillion before the fall elections. 

“We must recognize this alarming rate of growth and the significant financial burden we are putting on the next generation,” Peterson said. 

He noted that interest payments on the debt will also reach a record high of $1 trillion, “becoming the fastest growing ‘program,’ in the federal budget.” 

Nine in 10 Americans are worried that the rising debt is driving up the cost of living and contributing to higher borrowing costs,” Peterson said.

What this means for Americans

The Government Accountability Office details how a growing national debt can affect Americans, saying it leads to higher borrowing costs, stagnant wages, and more expensive goods and services. 

This higher borrowing, when endured long-term, can force Americans to make fiscal trade-offs. And rising debt puts pressure on inflation and interest rates, Peterson’s foundation said. 

“Whether it’s their car loans or grocery bills, Americans are rightly concerned about inflation, and the growing federal deficit is only making things worse,” Peterson said. “The good news is that there are many solutions available, and they all should be put on the table for discussion during this campaign season,” Peterson added. 

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
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Why this story matters

The Government Accountability Office outlines that rising government debt increases borrowing costs for mortgages and cars, reduces wages as businesses have less capital to invest, and raises prices for goods and services.

Higher borrowing costs now in effect

According to the Government Accountability Office, rising government debt is increasing borrowing costs for mortgages and cars.

Lower wages from reduced business investment

The Government Accountability Office states businesses have less money available to invest, contributing to lower wages.

More expensive goods and services

According to the Government Accountability Office, rising government debt is making goods and services more expensive.

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Behind the numbers

The national debt grew from $37 trillion to $39 trillion in seven months. According to Treasury data, fiscal year 2025 spending totaled $7.01 trillion against $5.23 trillion in revenue, creating a $1.78 trillion deficit.

History lesson

The debt has doubled since Trump first took office in January 2017 when it was $19.9 trillion. This contradicts his 2016 campaign promise to eliminate the debt within eight years.

Oppo research

Budget watchdogs warn the Congressional Budget Office is legally prohibited from projecting discretionary spending growth faster than inflation, causing official projections to underestimate debt growth and create false confidence among lawmakers.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. Government Accountability Office
  2. US Debt Clock

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the $39 trillion mark as a consequence of war and policy failure—using charged terms like "surges" and "catastrophic" and tying the increase to administration culpability.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize fiscal panic and overspending with words like "breaches," "soaring," and by foregrounding the precise Treasury dollar-and-cent figure.

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Media landscape

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70 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • This record debt level reflects competing government priorities including tax laws, defense spending, immigration enforcement, and efforts to reduce debt, contrary to promises by Donald Trump.
  • The Government Accountability Office highlighted that rising debt leads to higher borrowing costs, lower wages, and more expensive goods for Americans.
  • Michael Peterson warned of the growing financial burden on future generations and called the debt growth alarming.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, the United States national debt crossed $39 trillion for the first time, a milestone confirmed in Wednesday’s Daily Treasury Statement and called 'staggering' by Michael A. Peterson, CEO of the Peter G. Peterson Foundation.
  • The rapid run-up reflects wars, pandemic spending and tax cuts, with federal debt surging from $37 trillion to $38 trillion to $39 trillion in months, watchdogs say.
  • Net interest payments rose sharply, hitting $12 billion in the first quarter and are projected to exceed $1 trillion in fiscal year 2026, with nearly $100 trillion over 30 years.
  • The Government Accountability Office warns rising debt raises borrowing costs, lowers wages and makes goods more expensive, while a Peterson Foundation survey finds nine in 10 Americans blame it for higher living costs.
  • Without major policy changes, analysts say debt may become unmanageable in roughly 20 years, with the Penn Wharton Budget Model putting the fiscal gap near $100 trillion.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. National debt surpassed a record $39 trillion amid the U.S.-Israeli war in Iran, with estimates suggesting costs over $12 billion so far from the conflict.
  • The Government Accountability Office highlighted impacts of rising debt on Americans, including higher borrowing costs, lower wages, and more expensive goods due to reduced business investment.
  • The debt increase is driven by wars, pandemic spending, and tax cuts, with projections exceeding $40 trillion before the fall elections.

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Sources

  1. Government Accountability Office
  2. US Debt Clock

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