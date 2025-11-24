The real reason stores let us return so much – even when it costs them

[KENNEDY FELTON | LIFESTYLE CORRESPONDENT]

Most – if not all of us have done it…

We buy it… Try it… And return it.

Some stretch the limits of those returns… like returning an air conditioner to Costco once summer ends – thanks to their lenient return policy. So I tested out a few things myself to find out what our return habits say about how we shop…

A report from the National Retail Federation projected that returns would reach 890 billion dollars last year. That’s up from 743 billion in 2023… and 816 billion in 2022. The majority of consumers surveyed said “free returns” are a huge factor when deciding where to shop.

But why are return numbers still surging? Online shoppers may be some of the biggest contributors – thanks to a trend called bracketing.

“You know, you may not know whether you need a medium in something or a large in something, right? So what do you do? You order both. And you may not know, am I really going to like the blue one, or am I going to like the beige one? So you order both, and, you know, that’s understandable consumer behavior.”

Founder and CEO of Retail Prophet – Doug Stevens – said quality also plays a role.

“When we start to factor in brands like Temu and Shein, yeah, quality can certainly be an issue as well. You could probably throw Zara or H&M into that mix as well, where you may get something and it just looks, you know, nothing like what you thought it was going to look like, and so you return it.”

And today’s age of influencers and social media doesn’t help. In a 2020 survey… Bosch found that only half of British consumers would wear the same top twice. The company makes home appliances – not clothes – but the study was meant to capture how changing lifestyles have made outfit repetition feel taboo.

“If you’re a Gen Z or a millennial today, and you’re going to five weddings a year or more, and you know that all of these photos are going to be circulated within your social groups, then it’s just, you know, sort of an unwritten rule that you don’t wear the same thing twice. And so, you know, I think people are battling against that.”

On top of that… Stevens says consumers are feeling economic pressure – and when retailers offer flexibility… some take advantage. Some stores are strict… like Max Mara… which gives customers just 14 days to request a return. Others are far more lenient. And once one brand makes returns easy – it’s hard for others to reverse course.

“To really understand the problem, you kind of have to go back in time by, I would say, maybe 10 years, and you really have to look at the pressure that Amazon was really putting on the rest of the retail industry to begin to adopt a policy whereby returns were frictionless, where returns were free, and there were no questions asked.”

First… I went to Target to buy a shirt. Target gives customers a full year to return Target‑brand items with a receipt – and 90 days for most other purchases.

Next up – Sephora. Makeup stores like Sephora even let you return used makeup within 30 days.

“This is way too dark, I’m going to hate this.”

And Costco… where most items can be returned within 90 days.

I set up an inflatable… in a shirt that looked oddly familiar. It rained the weekend I tried it out – mud… bugs… the works. I thought – “There’s no way they’ll take this back.”

Stevens says returned products have to be written off or sold in the resale market for pennies on the dollar – creating strain on businesses. But a 2016 study in the Journal of Retailing found lenient return policies can increase returns… and purchases. In other words – the trade‑off can drive long‑term sales.

“The average retailer is dealing anywhere between 40 and 50% margins, so Costco has super skinny margins. But the difference is, Costco is a membership program, and it’s really the membership revenue that drives Costco and so returns for them are really just a show of goodwill towards members and a show of trust toward those members that keeps those memberships renewing.”

When I returned the inflatable… they didn’t even look in the box! How did they know it wasn’t covered in mud – or worse? But maybe that trust is the point. Costco’s renewal rate – meaning the percent of members who renewed their memberships for another year – hit 92.7% in 2023. That’s nearly 80 million paying members.

“We’ve pointed in the industry for years, to brands like Costco that have you know, no questions asked, return it whenever you want. Don’t need a receipt, no problem. And that does create tremendous loyalty. That frictionless experience and that sense of trust that you have with your customer.”

Same thing at Target. When I returned the shirt I’d worn – no questions were asked.

LL Bean, too, still allows refunds up to a year after purchase – though they ended their lifetime warranty in 2018 after customers abused the policy… with some even returning thrift store items they’d purchased.

Nordstrom: “We have long believed that when we treat our customers fairly, they in turn are fair with us.”

Nordstrom handles returns on a case‑by‑case basis… and their website reinforces Stevens’ point on building customer loyalty.

But that trust has limits. The same report from the NRF found 93 percent of retailers said fraud in the industry and other exploitative behavior was a significant issue for their business.

“Fraud in retail and fraudulent returns have always been a thing. But I think, you know, as long as I’ve been in retail, we’ve sort of looked at that as kind of a 1% factor. You know that, you know, 1% of the people that you’re serving are there to scam you kind of thing. However, with the advent of organized crime now getting involved in retail returns, that has escalated for sure.”

Take this now deleted Reddit post of a bride asking: “Purchasing wedding day makeup… how much of it can I return?”

Most of the replies to this post called out how unethical and wasteful the idea was… but this bride wasn’t the only person taking advantage of Sephora’s lenient policy.

Just this April… Sephora shortened its return window from 60 to 30 days – a policy that is unique to the U.S. In other countries… Sephora customers get just 14 days. Many suspect Americans have been conditioned to expect a guarantee on every purchase.

Me: “Have people ever tried to return a product that’s been fully used before?” Worker 1: “Yes.” Worker 2: “That’s why they did the 30 days now because people were returning it months later.”

But no matter how much the term “free returns” is advertised… there’s really no such thing.

“What retailers would underestimate, is the degree to which having merchandise returned to you – to you, the retailer – and having to evaluate that merchandise for any damage, any staining. You know it, is it saleable again? And getting that back into distribution is probably one of the most time consuming and cost inducing parts of the return process. For the consumer, it’s really a matter of having to repackage the item, right? And get it to a courier or get it to the post office in order to return it.”

In the end… some returns are repackaged and resold… but a lot of returns never make it back to the floor. Stevens said they’re written off and factored into the cost of doing business.